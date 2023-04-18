Boruto Manga to go on a hiatus after chapter 80

With spoilers for Boruto chapter 80 out, the manga series has been announced to be going on a 3-month hiatus after the release of the forthcoming chapter. It will resume its serialization in August 2023 with the release of the October issue of V Jump magazine on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations follows the story of Naruto's son, Boruto Uzumaki. After his fight with Momoshiki Otsutsuki, he gets implanted with a Karma, using which the Otsutsuki planned to resurrect himself. During this, Momoshiki also prophesized that the protagonist would lose everything, which became the core of the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Boruto chapter 81 set to be released in August 2023

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 BREAKING: Boruto Manga will be going on a 3 month hiatus!!



The series is set to resume in August 2023 with the release of VJump's October issue. Boruto Chapter 81 is therefore scheduled for release on August 20th 2023! BREAKING: Boruto Manga will be going on a 3 month hiatus!!The series is set to resume in August 2023 with the release of VJump's October issue. Boruto Chapter 81 is therefore scheduled for release on August 20th 2023! 🚨BREAKING: Boruto Manga will be going on a 3 month hiatus!! The series is set to resume in August 2023 with the release of VJump's October issue. Boruto Chapter 81 is therefore scheduled for release on August 20th 2023! https://t.co/ortEGfjqXf

With the release of V Jump magazine in Japan, the spoilers for Boruto chapter 80 are out. As per the spoilers, the manga series is set to go on a three-month hiatus after the release of chapter 80.

According to the leaks, the manga will resume serialization in August 2023 with the release of Shueisha's V Jump October issue. Thus, chapter 81 can be expected to be released on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

How fans reacted to the manga's hiatus news

Fans were heartbroken to hear the news about the manga's hiatus as the anime adaptation of the same was already on hiatus, and now to see the manga series going on a three-month break as well was painful. The fact that Kishimoto's series is a monthly manga series made it worse for fans, as that means that the next chapter will be released nearly four months after the release of chapter 80.

For now, the fandom can only hope for the best as the official announcement about the hiatus is yet to be released.

Tahir Miles @Waaaaterrrrrr @Abdul_S17 Kishi better be cooking sumn crazy. Otherwise I don't understand why he hates us @Abdul_S17 Kishi better be cooking sumn crazy. Otherwise I don't understand why he hates us https://t.co/nnZDcTSu27

JamiBoy @JamiBoyXD @Abdul_S17 No Boruto Manga & Anime for months🥲

Well… hopefully the Minato Manga One Shot is soon 🏽 No Boruto Manga & Anime for months🥲Well… hopefully the Minato Manga One Shot is soon @Abdul_S17 😭No Boruto Manga & Anime for months🥲💔Well… hopefully the Minato Manga One Shot is soon 🙏🏽 https://t.co/j8lbda1uRz

Ahmed @Samin_Ahmed30 @Abdul_S17 3 months hiatus is crazy bro..we need reason why they going on hiatus..just i don't want to hear because of minato manga @Abdul_S17 3 months hiatus is crazy bro..we need reason why they going on hiatus..just i don't want to hear because of minato manga

Many fans began suspecting that the manga is set to go on hiatus due to the Minato manga that is set to be released after the character's win in the Narutop99 Worldwide Character Popularity Poll. There is a good chance that Masashi Kishimoto and his crew will be working on the manga in the upcoming three months.

In the meantime, other fans did not feel very enthusiastic as they did not care about the short manga but wanted to continue reading the series without breaks. Meanwhile, other fans believed that the break meant that something big was set to come their way. Thus, they have already started predicting what could happen in the manga, following chapter 81, which will be released in August 2023.

Poll : 0 votes