Boruto chapter 80: Major spoilers to expect

Fans have been anticipating the release of Boruto chapter 80 ever since the previous chapter dropped on March 19. With the upcoming chapter set to be released on April 20, fans have almost a month to wait until they move forward with the story.

The previous chapter saw Kawaki running away from the leaf shinobi when Eida came to his aid. The former needed to kill Boruto due to Momoshiki, however, no one agreed with what he had to say. Hearing this, Eida used her Senrigan to switch Kawaki and Boruto, following which Kawaki became Naruto's son while Boruto became the outsider.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

What to expect from Boruto chapter 80?

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Boruto Chapter 79 PV by VJump!



Chapter 80 releases on April 20th 2023! Boruto Chapter 79 PV by VJump! Chapter 80 releases on April 20th 2023! https://t.co/pxhOrhwGR4

Boruto chapter 80 will most likely resume from the events at the end of chapter 79, as the titular protagonist was seen fighting Mitsuki in his Sage Mode. Momoshiki revealed to Boruto how Eida had managed to switch him and Kawaki. With that, the only other person seemingly unaffected by the switch seems to be Sarada Uchiha.

Boruto may become a rogue ninja

Boruto as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Following Boruto becoming an outsider, he is being pursued by the leaf shinobi for killing the Seventh Hokage Naruto and his wife Hinata. There is no way that anyone would be willing to hear the opinion of an outsider who bit the hand that fed him. Thus, Boruto chapter 80 will most likely see the titular protagonist run away from the village, making him a rogue ninja. Coincidentally, he already has the headband for it.

Boruto vs Mitsuki

The end of the previous chapter saw Mitsuki activating his Sage Mode, following which he started attacking Boruto. Given that Eida has switched places between Boruto and Kawaki, it seems, moving forward, Mitsuki will think of Kawaki as his son, while Boruto will be the outsider who killed the seventh Hokage and his wife.

Sarada may play a key role in Boruto's future

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considering that Sarada was the only person besides the Otsutsukis and Eida who remembered Boruto and Kawaki's true identities, she could end up playing a key role in the future plot of the series. Given how both Boruto and Kawaki can be seen at the start of the series, it seems highly unlikely that the Hidden Leaf village would believe Sarada's story.

Thus, there lies the small possibility that only Sasuke Uchiha will believe Sarada's story, following which the former Rinnegan user may switch sides and teach Boruto in secret. That could be how Boruto happens to acquire Sasuke's cloak and sword at the start of the series.

Code could attack Konoha

Code as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the upcoming Boruto chapter 80, there lies a possibility that Code will attack Konoha with his army considering that the shinobi of the Hidden Leaf were focused on Boruto. It seems to be the most ideal time to find the village to be defenseless considering that it lost its Hokage only moments before, leaving them highly vulnerable to any attack.

Thus, Boruto chapter 80 may see Code attacking Konoha, as Sasuke may fight him in an attempt to defend the village.

Poll : 0 votes