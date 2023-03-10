Is Boruto canceled? Status of the anime explained

With the recent announcement made by Studio Pierrot, fans have been left wondering, is Boruto getting canceled? While rumors about the same were making the rounds on Wednesday, March 8, the official announcement arrived on March 9, as the series producers confirmed that the anime was set to halt airing.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations follows the story of Naruto's son, who gets teamed up with Sarada and Mitsuki, under the command of Konohamaru in Team 7. While life seemed simple for this generation, an unfortunate encounter with an Otsustuki during the Chunin exams changes Boruto's life forever.

Boruto anime is not getting canceled

VIZ @VIZMedia Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Part 1 finale airs on Sunday, 3/26! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Part 1 finale airs on Sunday, 3/26! https://t.co/uqw6N7k3nC

While several Boruto fans were left worried about what was set to happen to the anime, they can finally breathe a sigh of relief. As per the official announcement made by Studio Pierrot, Boruto anime is not getting canceled.

Instead, the anime will be going on a hiatus after the release of episode 293 on Sunday, March 26. With that, the anime's first 293 episodes are set to be termed as Part 1 of the anime.

The anime premiered back in 2017, following which it released 293 episodes. However, due to a lack of manga content, the studio has been forced to stop the anime adaptation for now.

The good news, however, is that Studio Pierrot has already started working on Part 2 of the anime.

In addition to that, the franchise has some more exciting news, as Studio Pierrot has decided to celebrate Naruto's 20th Anniversary by producing four original episodes based on the anime, which will air later in September 2023.

Fans react to the Part 1 finale announcement

MK-IIVII @MKIIVII @VIZMedia Finale?????? Isn't it just going on a hiatus?? How is that the part 1 finale?? @VIZMedia Finale?????? Isn't it just going on a hiatus?? How is that the part 1 finale??

Fans were most definitely confused about the announcement as Boruto is a long-running weekly anime, meaning there weren't any plans for the anime to be divided into parts to start with. Moreover, the anime isn't stopping after an end of an arc, but right in between, which could cause problems in continuation when Part 2 arrives.

Thus, fans found it weird that the anime, having to stop its production due to lack of manga content, wasn't termed to have gone on hiatus, but to have reached the end of Part 1.

Tomo😤 @LorTomo2 @VIZMedia boruto part 2 is gonna break the internet @VIZMedia boruto part 2 is gonna break the internet

Several anime-only fans were certain that the anime was set to become like Naruto, which got split into two different series, with the second part being called Naruto Shippuden.

Considering how a time skip was evident for the anime, they believed that with Part 2 of the show, they would get to see their favorite characters all grown up, similar to Naruto Shippuden.

Dominik1 @Dominik_210 the manga doesnt reach tiemskip on ep 293 nor is there timeskip in manga @VIZMedia For anyone its not timeskipthe manga doesnt reach tiemskip on ep 293 nor is there timeskip in manga @VIZMedia For anyone its not timeskip 😅 the manga doesnt reach tiemskip on ep 293 nor is there timeskip in manga

Wolf @W0lf1820 @7SLASHLIGHTNING @VIZMedia The anime is a whole arc behind the manga and it hasn't even happened there? They gonna pass it in 2 episodes?? @7SLASHLIGHTNING @VIZMedia The anime is a whole arc behind the manga and it hasn't even happened there? They gonna pass it in 2 episodes??

Thus, several manga fans had to come to their aid and make them realize as the manga itself hasn't begun its time skip, meaning that there was no chance that Part 2 was set to begin with the time skip. Instead, the anime, as per the manga, may end after a long-awaited fight set to take place during the Code Assault Arc.

Of course, the anime had its own set of haters as well, as they wanted it to end for good. In fact, they were annoyed by the fact that the anime would return, with the production on the same reportedly having begun.

Poll : 0 votes