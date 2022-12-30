What to expect from the Code Arc in Boruto?

With Naruto/Boruto Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023 having announced the Code Arc to be adapted in the Boruto anime in February 2023, fans have a lot to look forward to next year.

While there is still a month left for the anime to start premiering the arc, fans won't be left astray as the anime has also announced the adaptation of the Sasuke Retsuden story within the anime in January 2023.

Boruto anime recently concluded the Labyrinth Game Arc, and with that, Boruto has managed to talk another foe into an ally. The arc featured the eighth Inner Kara member, Ouga, who, after her injury, lost her drive in life. Thus, she attempted to restore it by abducting and manipulating several people. However, the Hokage's son got her to stop her schemes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Canon content will be adapted again in Boruto Code Arc

Code as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The anime adaptation of Code Arc would be a lovely sight for Boruto fans, as they would finally get to see some canon content be adapted again in the anime. The last the fans saw was the Kawaki Arc getting animated as, near its end, the anime featured a few scenes from Code Arc. However, that was just a tease for fans of the anime to look forward to the upcoming manga canon storyline.

As for the Code Arc itself, it is set to have the last active Inner Kara member Code as its primary antagonist. After Isshiki Otsutsuki's death, he will be inheriting the Otsutsuki Clan's mission as he will attempt to become an Otsutsuki by consuming the Chakra fruit cultivated by the God tree.

To cultivate the God tree itself, he will have to get the Ten Tailed Beast to eat one of the Otsutsufied boys, Kawaki or Boruto.

Amado as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another thing that Amado mentioned previously was how Code had managed to become even more powerful than Jigen himself due to his body's reaction to the Amado's modifications. While normally, he would have been disposed off just like any other vessel, Code was spared due to his loyalty to Isshiki.

However, this came with cons of itself for Code, as Amado had to install some limiters in Code's body so that his powers could be controlled, all the while allowing Amado to deactivate him if need be. Thus, Code's first course of action during the Code Arc could be to find a way to remove his limiters.

Eida and Daemon as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

This quest will have him go to Boro's hidden facility where fans will be introduced to the all-knowing cyborg Eida. She and her brother Daemon are set to play a huge role in the upcoming arc. The two cyborgs were made by Amado to exceed Jigen's abilities in a plot to kill him.

As Eida has the unique ability to know everything, Code will awaken her, possibly trying to learn how to remove his limiters. While he will get the answers to his questions, Code will also learn something more about Eida's abilities.

As for the Code Arc, it is still ongoing in the manga. Thus, it will be interesting to see how Studio Pierrot will deal with it, given the amount of content available for the same.

