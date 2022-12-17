Boruto anime finally begins the Code arc in 2023

Animanga fans were highly anticipating some important announcements at the Naruto & Boruto Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage event, which began on December 17, 2022, at 3.35 pm JST. Three announcements were made, one of which is about the direction that the Boruto anime will take in the upcoming episodes.

Naruto's sequel series is currently in the middle of the Labyrinth Game arc, which was written specifically for the anime by Honda Masaya. Moreover, according to today's announcements at Jump Festa 2023, Boruto will return to adapt another arc from the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto anime.

Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage revealed that the Boruto anime will be adapting the Code arc next year through a virtual scroll

Eida, as seen in Boruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

At today's Jump Festa 2023 event, the voice actors of Boruto (Yuko Sanpei), Naruto (Junko Takeuchi), and Sasuke (Noriaki Sugiyama) were present. However, Sakura's voice actor, Chie Nakamura, was unable to attend due to health reasons. The announcements were delivered by unsealing three virtual scrolls, with the third scroll revealing that the Code arc will be adapted next in the Boruto anime series.

Fans had already predicted that this was to come, although it appears to be happening faster than expected. Now that the official confirmation is out, things will heat up soon as the cyborg siblings Eida and Daemon, along with Code, will take center stage. Moreover, the voice actors also showcased the characters from the manga on the big screen.

Daemon, as seen in the manga (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Eida is a cyborg with incredible Taijutsu skills, Senrigan power, and the ability to manipulate anyone into doing whatever she wants, while Daemon has the ability to use an opponent's attack against them even when he is unaware of it. Code, on the other hand, is Isshiki's vessel and thus possesses immense power. He is proficient in Yin Release and hand-to-hand combat, and his weaponized body only serves to further his cause.

Although the arc is still ongoing in the manga, the abilities of the new antagonists have impressed many Boruto anime fans. As promised today, the show will follow these adversaries as they battle Konoha's heroes.

What else to expect in the Boruto anime?

Boruto, as seen in the anime (Image courtesy: Studio Pierrot)

It was also announced today that Jun Esaka's Sasuke Retsuden manga will be adapted for the Boruto anime series. Fans can expect Sasuke and Sakura to journey to the faraway region of Redaku in search of a cure for Naruto, who is suffering from an illness that also afflicted the Sage of Six Paths.

Interestingly, the inclusion of Sasuke Retsuden in future episodes suggests that the anime will continue to struggle with pacing. Naruto was also notorious for its filler contents, and while Sasuke Retsuden is still within the canon, it will be a detour from the current storyline. However, given that the Code arc is still ongoing in the manga, it is hardly the animators' fault that they are looking for alternate sources for future episodes.

Meanwhile, several fans have been disappointed with the Naruto and Boruto announcements made at the Super Stage Event. The fandom had high hopes after hearing rumors of a full-fledged Naruto remake, which was fueled by the official release of a reanimated montage of anime scenes commemorating the series' 20th anniversary.

