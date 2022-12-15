Boruto episode 280 is scheduled to be released this Sunday, December 18, at 5.30 pm JST. The episode will initially air on local Japanese TV networks such as TV TOKYO, after which it will be released internationally.

Fans can expect to catch Boruto episode 280 as soon as it drops via platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV.

Episode 279 witnessed the demise of two other characters, Batta, who had become a fan-favorite, and businessman Fugou. The latter's story was finally revealed when he spilled the beans to Batta regarding his family being hostage.

Elsewhere, Boruto fought Rokuro and beat him. He then helped rogue shinobi, Yatsume, Shamo, and Namua clear the stage while he waited for Kiseru, the suspected traitor, at the gates of the exit for a showdown.

As usual, Boruto episode 280 will be simulcast. Hence, fans living outside of Japan won't have to wait to watch the battle between Boruto and the Kara Outer, Kiseru. Mentioned below is a brief of the timings for each zone regarding when the latest episode will drop and be available for viewing.

Pacific Time – 12.30 am

Central Time – 2.30 am

Eastern Time – 3.30 am

British Summertime – 8.30 am

Central European Summertime – 9.30 am

Indian Standard Time – 2.00 pm

Philippine Time – 4.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time – 6.00 pm

Local TV networks in Japan like TV TOKYO will be the first to air Boruto episode 280, which will be followed by a global release.

What to expect from Boruto episode 280?

Episode 279 ended with Rokuro, Yatsume, Shamo and Namua exiting the game while Boruto stayed behind. They figured out a way to give each one the required sum of 7 which would help them clear this stage. With Batta and Fugou taken out, Kiseru was the only one left.

After putting two and two together, Boruto chose to confirm Batta's suspicions by waiting at the exit himself. Kiseru had the number 7 and could have been the one who murdered Batta and Fugou. Whether he did it or not will be revealed in Boruto episode 280.

The fight is tipped to be an amazing one with Pierrot on a roll, having regularly released episodes with high quality animation.

Boruto episode 279 recap

Episode 279 began with Batta revealing who she thought was the traitor among them - Kiseru. His words about soaking in a hot spring while watching the sunset did not add up as, being from a similar region, such a sight was impossible as the hot springs were on the east side of the mountain.

Game 4 of 5 was revealed, being called "Sum". Each of the survivors was given a number 1 to 8. To pass the round, those with numbers below 7 had to take cards from the remaining members to add up their own to 7. This episode revealed the true story behind Fugou's briefcase and his family. He and Batta later met their demise at the hands of an unknown individual.

Boruto fought Rokuro, who lost it for a moment, wanting to kill everyone present so the game could end for good. After defeating him, the 5 of them added up with the cards they had and Yatsume, Shamo, Namu, and Rokuro went through the exit but Boruto stayed behind to confront Kiseru.

