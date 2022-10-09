Crunchyroll announces My Hero Academia season 6 English dub release date

Crunchyroll announced on Saturday that the English dub of My Hero Academia season 6 will be premiering on October 15. Coming just two weeks after the season’s initial premiere, Crunchyroll seems to be following the same staggered dub release schedule Funimation used for previous seasons.

Unfortunately, only the release date was announced for the My Hero Academia season 6 English dub, leaving fans to speculate about the other details. Nevertheless, they seem to be incredibly excited to hear that the dub for the series is not only on the way but is soon arriving.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest My Hero Academia season 6 news, as well as recaps important release information for the current season.

My Hero Academia season 6 English dub to premiere 2 weeks after Japanese dub

The English dub of My Hero Academia Season 6 kicks off OCTOBER 15! It's time to get ready for an all-out war.The English dub of My Hero Academia Season 6 kicks off OCTOBER 15! It's time to get ready for an all-out war. 💥 The English dub of My Hero Academia Season 6 kicks off OCTOBER 15! https://t.co/hW3wVRdvmq

As mentioned earlier, Crunchyroll announced on Saturday that My Hero Academia season 6’s English dub is set to premiere on October 15. The announcement came from the series’ New York Comic Con panel, alongside several other significant anime events and announcements made by Crunchyroll at the convention.

The Japanese dub of the season premiered on October 1 and is set to air for a total of 25 episodes. The current season is adapting the “Paranormal Liberation War” arc of the author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series. The arc’s primary story events detail an all-out war between heroes and villains, with each side fighting for survival and dominance in society.

BB @SirTrinityx @SungJinut @ThatdoodDan @animetv_jp @CliffordChapin Nah, MHA dub is one of the best dubs in anime. Plus with whats coming in Season 6 you dont wanna loose focus on the anime while reading. @SungJinut @ThatdoodDan @animetv_jp @CliffordChapin Nah, MHA dub is one of the best dubs in anime. Plus with whats coming in Season 6 you dont wanna loose focus on the anime while reading.

The arc is one of the most celebrated in the manga by fans, with many praising its moments of grit and maturity, which the series rarely matches outside of this arc. The opening theme song, Hitamuki, is performed by SUPER BEAVER, with Kiro Akiyama performing the ending theme song SKETCH. These opening and ending themes will most likely remain in the English dub as well.

With the manga already well into its alleged final stages, fans are excited to see that My Hero Academia season 6 will release in both its Japanese and English dub formats. Many viewers expressed their hope that this season will be an improvement from the previous one, which saw criticisms in pacing, animation, and voice acting amongst other issues.

