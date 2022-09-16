Crunchyroll to premiere Chainsaw Man anime in US at New York Comic Con

On Wednesday, September 14, Crunchyroll made the announcement that it would be debuting Chainsaw Man in the US at the upcoming New York Comic Con convention. The premiere will be held during the convention, where Crunchyroll will be debuting the English dub of the series just days before the subtitled premiere.

The choice has certainly caught the attention of fans, and will likely see general admission ticket sales for the convention skyrocket in the last few weeks of availability. Those who are already attending have expressed their excitement at getting to see the Chainsaw Man dub much earlier than those fans not attending New York Comic Con.

MAPPA Studios’ masterpiece Chainsaw Man anime set to premiere English dub in USA at New York Comic Con screening

The Chainsaw Man anime’s official, exclusive United States premiere finally has a date and time for all New York Comic Con attendees looking to catch the series. Crunchyroll will screen the premiere on October 7 at 12:45 PM EDT, which would be on the convention’s second day.

New York Comic Con is set to run from Thursday, October 6 through Sunday, October 9 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. While no other presence for the series aside from the English dub’s premiere has been officially announced as of this article’s writing, fans can expect the series to offer something beyond the screening.

The English-subtitled Japanese dub of the anime is set to premiere on October 11 via TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels. Japanese fans will also be able to stream the premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 11.

International fans, meanwhile, will see the anime streamed by Crunchyroll in more than 200 countries and territories globally. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that they intend to stream both the English dub and the English subtitled Japanese dub. Also promised are Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs for the series as of this article’s writing.

While the series' US premiere will take place at New York Comic-Con, the international premiere will take place several weeks earlier. Monday, September 19 will see the series’ international premiere at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills, with MAPPA previously announcing a livestream of the talk event which will follow the premiere.

This announcement did not mention a stream of the world premiere itself, only referencing the talk event in an international streaming context. The announcement was also unclear on whether or not the talk event stream would have English subtitles.

