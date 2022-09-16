One Piece Chapter 1060: Luffy's dream shared, Sabo's status unknown, and more 

One Piece Chapter 1060 scanlations were released ahead of schedule on Thursday afternoon, bringing with them all but official confirmation of the issue’s events. While fans would do well to remember that nothing is certain until the official release, One Piece Chapter 1060’s scanlations do appear to confirm everything from earlier spoilers and raw scans.

One Piece Chapter 1060’s confirmation of these events also brings about some major concerns for Sabo, as well as the Revolutionary Army as a whole. There’s also the intrigue generated by a certain appearance at the end of One Piece Chapter 1060, which many fans are speculating will lead to a reveal of the Reverie’s true events.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the One Piece Chapter 1060 scanlations in their entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1060 sees Jewelry Bonney return in final panels, as well as Im-sama flexing his might

One Piece Chapter 1060: A dream revealed but not heard

One Piece Chapter 1060 begins its story content with the Straw Hats on board the Thousand Sunny, sailing the seas with two Sea Kings nearby. However, the Sea Kings and the Sunny are quickly disturbed by Luffy's outburst against the rumors that Sabo killed Cobra Nefertari, with the Straw Hat Captain claiming that his brother would never do such a thing.

Nico Robin agrees, pointing out that the Revolutionary Army’s enemies are the Celestial Dragons rather than the world’s kings. The headlines of the Reverie from the Straw Hats’ time in Alabasta play out, covering the Revolutionary Army’s declaration of war, Cobra’s alleged assassination by Sabo, and Vivi’s current disappearance.

Luffy demands that the crew set course for Alabasta, with Zoro commenting that it won’t do any good since Cobra is dead and Vivi was last seen at Alabasta. He instead says they should go there, as Caribou listens in from a nearby chained-up barrel while lamenting the possibility of heading to Mariejois.

Zoro points out that they’re heading right into the hornet’s nest if they do that, prompting Luffy to call him a chicken. The Straw Hat Swordsman retorts that he means they don’t have any leads on Vivi, while Sanji is hilariously seen crying over Vivi’s safety. Chopper is then seen crying over Cobra's death, remembering how nice he was to them despite the fact that they were pirates.

One Piece Chapter 1060 then sees Nami and Usopp join in the discussion, with the former torn between worrying about Vivi and worrying about how she's handling everything. Usopp, meanwhile, merely agrees with Usopp, while One Piece Chapter 1060 moves to the other remaining Straw Hats for their reactions.

Jinbe comments on how this year’s Reverie seemed to be quite tumultuous, while Franky comments on how Sabo is the brother they all met in Dressrosa. Brook then remarks on never knowing anyone who is unhappy with the way Alabasta is ruled, as Nami, Luffy, and Chopper all begin crying over Vivi and expressing a desire to save her.

Zoro, however, in his classic big brother role, tells them to knock it off, as he reminds Luffy of what the latter once said about Ace. A flashback shows that Luffy essentially said Ace has his own life and should be allowed to live it, which he seems to remember as he looks at Zoro with a sour expression. The lattermost then reminds him that he needs to trust Vivi the way he once trusted Ace to make his own way.

A third party, likely Robin, is then heard saying that if the opportunity presents itself, they can help, but they should otherwise continue with their journey uninterrupted. Luffy, Nami, and Chopper, now joined by Sanji, begin teasing Zoro, calling him various names and saying he should go back to Onigashima.

One Piece Chapter 1060 then shows Robin still reading the newspaper, covering the other major and quickly escalating developments in the world during their time in Wano. She goes over the Shichibukai’s abolishment, the Cross Guild’s founding, and Buggy’s becoming a Yonko, which prompts Luffy to say that there has to be a mixup.

Robin says there are more familiar names in the news, asking if he wants to also hear about them. Unsurprisingly, he leaves it up to her and simply asks if there's anything important to keep an eye on, to which she agrees. Luffy then lies down and once more proclaims Sabo’s innocence, giving context to his childhood and how he doesn’t want anyone else's freedoms taken away as his once were.

This prompts Luffy to begin remembering the past, with One Piece Chapter 1060 even showing a brief flashback to when he and Sabo each shared their dreams with each other and Ace. In both the flashback and contemporary times, Luffy shares his dream, but readers are unfortunately unable to read it. However, like as a child, One Piece Chapter 1060 shows the reactions of all those around him to what they just heard.

The Thousand Sunny appears surprised, while Zoro, Jinbe, and Nami appear perplexed by what Luffy said. Brook, Franky, and Sanji all seem ecstatic to hear whatever Luffy said, whether because it was hilariously unrealistic or because they truly appreciate his dream.

One Piece Chapter 1060 also shows the reactions of Usopp, Robin, and Chopper, all of which are fairly varied. Usopp almost seems angry as he asks if Luffy is serious, while Robin is awestruck and at a loss for words. Chopper, meanwhile, excitedly lights up and seems happy at whatever it is Luffy has just said.

One Piece Chapter 1060 then shows Usopp approaching Luffy, saying there’s no way anyone can do "that." Luffy responds that he’ll have a shot if he becomes the King of the Pirates, as Usopp questions how he even comes up with "this stuff." Luffy then realizes he never told any of them this before, which Usopp says wouldn’t have made a difference "since it’s impossible."

He then realizes he’s only told Shanks, Ace, and Sabo, prompting Robin to ask how they reacted. Luffy happily responds that they all laughed, with Shanks even laughing to the point of tears rolling down his face. He then lies back and closes his eyes, saying that it’s what he wants at the end of his dream.

Jinbe is then seen heartily laughing, saying he can’t say it’s not his problem since he joined Luffy’s crew willingly. This causes the Captain to laugh, as Chopper says his dream is amazing, and Nami comments on how much it sounds like him. Franky then says that since being the Pirate King is all that makes his dream possible, they have to hurry up and find the last Road Poneglyph.

Robin comments on how he makes it sound easier than it is, bringing up how long it’s been since the missing 4th Road Poneglyph has been seen. As One Piece Chapter 1060 shifts perspectives, she brings up that they don’t even have a clue where to look for it.

One Piece Chapter 1060: Sabo’s status once more unknown

One Piece Chapter 1060 then cuts to Marine Headquarters in the New World, where the same Marines are still intercepting Sabo’s call to the Kamabakka Queendom. The Marines eventually trace his position to the Lulucia Kingdom, which the Gorosei hear and two of the five comments on.

Im-sama also seems to be listening to the news as well, as the Marines specify Lulucia recently rebelled and it would be an ideal place for Sabo to hide as a result. The other three Gorosei comment on how unlucky Sabo is, with one of them saying it’s simply fate as One Piece Chapter 1060 brings readers to the Kamabakka Queendom.

Ivankov comments on how happy they are to hear of Sabo's safety as he apologizes for causing them so much trouble. Sabo calls out to Dragon, saying he wasn’t the one who killed King Cobra. Ivankov and other Revolutionary Army seniors comment on this, as Sabo begins saying he saw something unbelievable in Mariejois.

One Piece Chapter 1060 transports readers to Lulucia Kingdom as he says this, where the sky is seen darkening and citizens comment on how something massive is visible above the clouds. Seki, the King of Lulucia, is then seen telling the Revolutionaries that they’ll regret this once the World Government hears of this, with Princess Komane sharing a similar sentiment.

The Revolutionaries ask the king to confess to his crimes so they don’t have to kill him, as Sabo continues explaining what he saw in the Throne Room at Pangaea Castle. As shots of Im-sama are shown, a presumed Marine is heard giving the command to "cut the signal to the surveillance division's transponder snails."

Im-sama then crosses out the Kingdom of Lulucia on the map, as Sabo shares that he saw the former sitting on the Empty Throne. Another voice on a Transponder Snail is heard saying that, as far as the surveillance division is concerned, nothing abnormal was detected today. As they say this, Lulucian citizens are seen marveling at the shadow, as a great light begins raining down on the country, which Sabo also notices.

The unknown voice continues, saying that no information was intercepted as Im-sama’s eye is seen while a giant light builds in the skies above Lulucia. While the citizens below are blinded, several Kizaru-like lasers are launched from the sky at the island, resulting in a massive spherical explosion, while the voice on the phone claims that Lulucia never existed.

The voice continues saying that there are reports of seaquakes off the Southeastern shore, telling those listening to watch out for tsunamis as the Lulucia Kingdom is destroyed. Koala can be heard calling for Sabo, who doesn’t answer, as One Piece Chapter 1060 shifts perspectives once more.

One Piece Chapter 1060: New acquaintances and new adventures

One Piece Chapter 1060 then transports readers back to the Thousand Sunny, which is now traversing through a wintry climate on the New World sea. Jinbe barks commands at the crew before asking Nami how long until landfall, to which she responds by saying that they’ve entered an island's climate zone and the next one seems to be a winter island.

Chopper is then seen walking out to the deck from the interior cabin, complete with a winter outfit and hat from Otama which Robin calls dashing. Luffy, meanwhile, points something out to Nami, asking her what it is, which she identifies as something like a "giant warm Eddy," meaning an Eddy current.

She explains that it means a mass of warm water is being forced up at this point from somewhere, as Brook jokes that it looks like an afro. Nami says how dangerous a rapid temperature change can be, telling Jinbe they need to run before they’re swallowed up. However, Luffy points out that someone is trapped in the water, which Sanji confirms by saying he can "definitely hear a lady in distress."

Nami points out that even if they’re serious and someone is in there, there’s little they can do. Zoro, however, suggests cutting it, prompting Sanji to warn him not to hurt the woman inside at all. Using a Bird Dance, Zoro successfully cuts the mass of water open as "amigasa-hat Chopper" reports for duty on the deck. However, he’s quickly and hilariously swept away by the winds thanks to the shape of his hat.

This prompts Luffy to extend his arm and save Chopper, but the Straw Hat Captain unfortunately just ends up getting blown away with Chopper. As Luffy and Chopper flail about the sky, a plume of water spits something out, revealed to be none other than a kid-form Jewelry Bonney, reintroduced with a bounty of 320 million Beri as One Piece Chapter 1060 comes to a close.

One Piece Chapter 1060: In summation

Overall, One Piece Chapter 1060 is a very informative issue that brings both readers and the Straw Hats up to speed on the series' most recent and important events. The issue also excels at setting up future conflicts, seemingly establishing Im-sama to be in possession of some powerful, yet-introduced weapon.

It also leaves readers with a plethora of questions regarding the issue’s events, of which the chief concern is Sabo’s status as of One Piece Chapter 1060. While many suspect him to be dead, either from the explosion itself or drowning in the ocean, his status hasn’t been confirmed one way or the other as of this article’s writing.

Finally, the reintroduction of Jewelry Bonney in One Piece Chapter 1060 presents exciting possibilities for the story’s immediate future. Aside from being able to tell the Straw Hats exactly what happened at the Reverie, she may also have information on the 4th Road Poneglyph, which Robin discussed their having no knowledge of earlier in the issue.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

