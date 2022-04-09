10 martial artists in One Piece, ranked based on strength

While One Piece’s main power-system stems from its enigmatic Devil Fruits, they are by no means the only path to power in the series. Many of One Piece’s characters rely on martial arts for combat strength, and those with Devil Fruits combine their two techniques.

The variety of martial arts within One Piece is also remarkable, even when the requisite of the technique is an unarmed one. Many of One Piece’s martial artists use more than one style, and factor in the potential Devil Fruit powers they may also have alongside.

Fish-man Karate users dominate One Piece’s strongest martial artists

Here are ten unarmed martial artists in One Piece, ranked weakest to strongest.

10) Hack (Fish-man Karate/Fish-man Jujutsu)

Hack seeen training a young Sabo in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As someone able to use both Fish-man Karate and Fish-man Jujutsu, Hack is no doubt an exceptional martial artist in One Piece. His mastery of both skills allow him to be an instructor to others, having taught both Sabo and Koala the techniques.

9) Franky (Boxing)

Franky as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

With his cyborg body and mastery of hand-to-hand combat, Franky is a force to be reckoned with as a boxer in One Piece. His impeccable technique is made even more effective by his metallic hands, making each of his punches hit that much harder. While not his only method of combat, this is the one he most frequently uses alongside the General Franky Mecha.

8) Don Chinjao (Hasshoken)

Don Chinjao as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The patriarch of the Chinjao family is also the most skilled in its familial martial arts technique of Hasshoken. Hasshoken involves creating shockwaves from the users extremities, an incredibly effective technique which is only made more effective by Don Chinjao’s Armament Haki. He was able to fight one-on-one against Garp in his prime, which goes to prove the strength of the technique.

7) Jesus Burgess (unnamed)

Jesus Burgess as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Jesus Burgess’ fighting style has yet to be named in One Piece, but clearly allows him to perform remarkable feats of strength both on and off the battlefield. His fighting techniques are incredibly strong, and they can bring great ruin to enemies when used on them. His raw strength has also allowed him to lift and throw entire buildings with ease and accuracy.

6) Emporio Ivankov (Okama/Newkama Kenpo)

Emporio Ivankov as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Emporio Ivankov’s Newkama Kenpo is the more refined and more powerful version of Bon Clay’s Okama Kenpo. His techniques with the form are powerful and destructive, especially when used in tandem with his Horm-Horm Fruit powers.

The Marineford arc saw him essentially be one of the only fighters to actually harm Bartholomew Kuma in his Pacifista state. This feat is incredibly remarkable, and shows just how strong Ivankov and his Newkama Kenpo are.

5) Rob Lucci (Rokushiki)

Rob Lucci as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Rob Lucci is the strongest member of CP9, and is therefore likely to be the strongest Rokushiki user in the series. He even had access to the form's secret Seventh Technique. His destructive power with the martial arts style is incredible, as is his mastery of its other combat-relevant aspects and abilities.

4) Sabo (Ryusoken)

Sabo as seen in the One Piece: Stampede movie (Image via Toei Animation)

Sabo’s Ryusoken is strong and destructive. It can completely wreck the Corrida Colosseum in just a few blows. The style's inherent use of Armament Haki in all its techniques already makes it much stronger than most other styles in One Piece. Combined with Sabo’s natural strength and Devil Fruit powers, there’s no doubt he’s one of the series’ strongest martial artists.

3) Nico Robin (Clutch Style/Fish-man Karate)

Nico Robin as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Nico Robin’s use of Clutch Style and Fish-man Karate make her one of few dual threats on this list. Both of these techniques can be used in combination with her Devil Fruit powers, and the results are remarkable. She’s an incredibly gifted fighter, making her one of the series’ strongest martial artists.

2) Jinbe (Fish-man Karate/Fish-man Jujutsu)

Jinbe as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Jinbe is often portrayed as the single strongest Fish-man Karate and Jujutsu user in One Piece. He was a child prodigy in the field, receiving a black belt in both techniques while still a child.

His strikes don’t even need to make contact with their target to be effective as attacks. Moreover, his manipulation of water makes it seem almost cloth-like in his hands. He is definitely worth of the second spot on the list.

1) Sanji Vinsmoke (Black Leg Style)

Sanji as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The strongest martial arts user in the entire series, especially after his fight with the Queen, has to be Sanji Vinsmoke. His Black Leg Style and Diable Jambe techniques made him eligible for the top spot as it is, but the awakening of his Modified Human abilities and the Ifrit Jambe has cemented his position.

His body has developed an incredibly hard exoskeleton which provides both offensive and defensive benefits. The Ifrit Jambe, based on its apparent ionization of nearby oxygen, burns more than a dozen times hotter than the surface of the sun. Combined with his technical prowess in the martial art, there’s little doubt that Sanji takes home the prize as One Piece’s strongest practitioner.

Note: The article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee