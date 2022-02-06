10 best One Piece fights of all time, ranked

One of One Piece’s many strengths as a series are its fights, which are almost always spectacularly done. While not as over-the-top as other anime series may be, One Piece fights always have a unique look and feel to them.

A major part of why One Piece’s fights are so unique are the instances where the character's emotional journeys are weaved into the fight and its outcome. So many of One Piece’s best fights carry these emotional overtones with them, though not all of the series’ best fights have this aspect.

Here are the ten best One Piece fights of all time, ranked.

WARNING: ONE PIECE ANIME SPOILERS FOR NUMBER 3

Luffy vs. Arlong and more rank among One Piece’s top 10 fights

10) Ace vs. Blackbeard

Whether as a result of its suddenness or its transcendental impact on the One Piece world, Ace vs. Blackbeard is undoubtedly one of the series’ best fights. The enigmatic Blackbeard had finally been made to be an absolute powerhouse, easily and quickly making Ace’s benchmark power irrelevant. The Dark-Dark Fruit’s introduction here further plays into Blackbeard’s overall mystique.

On Ace’s end, it shows the dedication Luffy’s brother has for his captain and crew of the Whitebeard Pirates. Ace’s time in Alabasta made him out to be a force to be reckoned with in One Piece, yet he’s defeated by Blackbeard relatively easily. The outcome of this fight turned the One Piece world upside down, both for those living in it and the fans who follow the series.

9) Zoro vs. Mihawk

Despite one of the series’ quickest fights, Zoro vs. Mihawk is one of its most iconic and also one of its best, when considering the implications and related emotions. It successfully establishes just how wide the gap is between rookie pirates and established veterans, such as the Warlords Mihawk was contemporarily a part of.

Zoro’s proclamation of preferring death over abandonment of his dream also sets up his character and relationship with Luffy throughout the rest of the series. The wisdom Zoro receives from this fight also benefits Zoro in the long run and impacts his mannerisms and attitudes greatly.

8) Luffy vs. Arlong

One of the series’ earliest and still most emotional fights, Luffy vs. Arlong is a fantastic finale to the first amazing One Piece arc. The Arlong Pirates are the first fully built and developed enemy pirate crew the Straw Hats face, proving the series can write villains well.

Many One Piece fans also say the Arlong Park arc in general and this fight specifically is what made them fall in love with the series. This isn’t surprising at all, considering how palpable the increase in quality in this arc is. Furthermore, Nami’s teary eyed witness of her salvation acts as a prototype for yet another one of the best and most emotional fights in the series.

7) Luffy vs. Rob Lucci

Yet another of the series’ most iconic fights, Luffy vs. Rob Lucci sees the Straw Hat captain finally get a win against the World Government. The win is also incredibly significant emotionally, serving as the culmination of the Straw Hats rescue of Robin and Robin’s acceptance of her deserving to live.

Beyond the emotional implications, the fight is incredibly well-written and choreographed. Despite being totally outclassed, Luffy keeps getting back up, and the end of the fight even sees him defy all odds and stay standing after a deadly attack. The fight’s finale sees Luffy put Lucci through a wall with a Gum-Gum Gatling, before joyfully exclaiming that all the Straw Hats are going home, together.

6) Zoro vs. Pica

Zoro vs. Pica had very little emotional consequence to it, yet is still one of the series’ best fights thanks to the hype around it and the brilliant choreography. Zoro chases Pica around Dressrosa before the Stone-Stone Fruit eater shows himself as a giant stone golem. Zoro then decides he’s had enough of chasing Pica around, and has himself launched through the sky at his enemy.

While mid-air, Zoro prepares a brand new, more powerful version of his beloved Three Thousand Worlds technique. With it, Zoro slices Pica in half and begins chasing him from stone to stone until Pica finally shows himself. In the fight's final sequence, Zoro flexes his Armament Haki skills by cutting Pica up with a Armament coated Three Thousand Worlds.

5) Usopp vs. Luffy

While still a well-choreographed fight, the true highlight of Usopp vs. Luffy is the emotions behind it. For Luffy, he has to make his first truly hard decision as captain of the Straw Hats. For Usopp, he’s fighting for a dear friend who not only reminds him of his current home, but his old one too.

The fiery tension between the two regarding the Going Merry’s condition comes to a head as the two confront each other. Usopp takes advantage of Luffy’s simple-mindedness by preparing several booby traps and weapons to use against his former captain. Eventually, Luffy adjusts and ends the fight with one punch, knocking Usopp out while crying over his unconscious body.

4) Sanji vs. Luffy

Like Luffy vs. Usopp, Sanji vs. Luffy also marks another incredibly difficult moment for Luffy as captain. In terms of choreography, there’s nothing incredibly special about this one-sided fight since Luffy never actually hits Sanji back. The true appeal of this fight is the emotional undertones present.

Just before Luffy arrives, fans see Sanji begin to fully come to terms with the choices he’s made thus far. Luffy’s arrival sets Sanji off, introducing a vicious and cruel side of Sanji not yet seen to this point. Just a few minutes later, Luffy is completely and utterly beat up after refusing to fight back.

As Sanji walks away, he hears his captain say that he knows Sanji was hurting more with every kick than he was, causing Sanji to begin silently sobbing.

3) Zoro vs. King

Zoro's fight versus King during the Wano arc is one of One Piece's best (Image via Toei Animation)

Although having just finished in the manga, Zoro vs. King is no doubt one of the best fights in One Piece to date. Zoro’s growth during this fight is astronomical, and the painting of King as being a powerhouse tank Zoro must break through, further emphasizing his strength and growth. The backstory received on Zoro here is also more than welcome.

Despite the fight not being adapted into the anime yet, the manga choreography is exceptional in clarity and quality. The entire fight can be easily understood and digested, with attacks and where they’re coming from being very clearly drawn. Once this fight does get animated, it will without fail be reputed as one of One Piece’s best offerings.

2) Luffy vs. Charlotte Katakuri

Serving as one of the major stepping stones on Luffy’s road to being Pirate King, Luffy vs. Katakuri is an incredibly-important fight. Furthermore, the fight itself is amazing to experience whether through reading or watching, thanks to Katakuri’s engaging personality and powers. The fight also helped to establish Luffy and Katakuri as future rivals, a welcome foil to the rivalry Big Mom and Roger had in this arc.

Going back to the fight itself, it perfectly shows how Luffy is able to adapt on the fly just by sheer willpower and determination. Subsequently, this also illustrates the limitless potential Luffy has, yet another reason why he will eventually become One Piece’s King of the Pirates.

1) Luffy vs. Donquixote Doflamingo

Arguably the best, most complete fight Luffy has had up to this point in the series, Luffy vs. Donquixote Doflamingo is a true series achievement. The fight has so many different emotional origins, whether Rebecca’s desire for revenge, Kyros’ desire for freedom, Law’s relationship with Corazon, or Luffy watching Bellamy be used. No matter who you were, it seemed everyone in One Piece had a reason to want Doflamingo to fall.

The choreography and actual fight content is also amazing, from the first Gum-Gum Red Hawk to the last Gum-Gum King Kong Gun. Doflamingo’s superb writing as a villain further engages audience members in the fight and its outcome. Despite criticism for being one of One Piece’s longest fights, there’s little to no doubt Luffy vs. Doffy is also one of the series’ best.

