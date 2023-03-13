One Piece fans convinced that Zoro is no match for Katakuri after measuring feats

A fanmade match-up between two well-known One Piece characters has taken Twitter by storm. User @illuminitricx recently announced the potential results if a hypothetical fight between Roronoa Zoro and Charlotte Katakuri were to happen. According to the user, Katakuri would beat the green-haired pirate with mid-difficulty because of the respective strengths and weaknesses that each one has.

Roronoa Zoro's popularity among One Piece fans has rocketed him into second place, just behind the protagonist Luffy, in popularity polls since the series debuted. Meanwhile, Charlotte Katakuri entered the story during the Wholecake Island arc, where his battle with Straw Hat's Luffy served as one of the arc's highlights. As the right-hand men of two Emperors, a fight between Zoro and Katakuri would be interesting to witness.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece series.

Why Zoro and Katakuri considered to be worthy opponents for each other in One Piece

Katakuri was deemed stronger than Sanji during the Wholecake Island arc before the latter awakened. As such, it seems natural to consider a match-up with Zoro, Sanji's greatest rival and the future strongest swordsman. Twitter user @illuminitricx mentions Zoro's feats by the end of Wano arc. The green-haired swordsman had not only defeated King and scarred Kaido but also shown his proficiency in Advanced Conqueror's Haki.

Meanwhile, Katakuri's ability to see a little bit into the future, awakened Devil Fruit, and use Conqueror's Haki puts him on an equal footing with some of the strongest characters in the series. @illuminitricx believes that if the two were to face off, Katakuri's attacks would be sufficiently high enough to damage Zoro. His trident would be a convenient counter even if Zoro has feats and One Piece story importance.

Of course, to come out on top, Katakuri would have to demonstrate greater stamina than he had during his fight with Luffy. While the Straw Hat's captain was the victor in that fight, some people believe that Katakuri had forfeited the fight and allowed the latter to escape. It is natural to believe that the second-in-command of the future Straw Hats would be stronger than the vice-captain of Big Mom, who is, in Jinbei's words, "a mere Yonko."

Fans have their own opinions of whether or not Katakuri would beat Zoro in a fight in One Piece

N🇳🇿V @NSlashV Sigmar 🔴 @sigmarshanks Katakuri disrespect is crazy. He would fold Zoro or King Katakuri disrespect is crazy. He would fold Zoro or King https://t.co/IkIyfdsDNS Zoro was able to stand up against Kaido for a bit where post-whole cake island Luffy was knock out by signal attack by kaido lmao when he was drunk lol so I don’t think katakuri can defeat zoro that easily lmao twitter.com/sigmarshanks/s… Zoro was able to stand up against Kaido for a bit where post-whole cake island Luffy was knock out by signal attack by kaido lmao when he was drunk lol so I don’t think katakuri can defeat zoro that easily lmao twitter.com/sigmarshanks/s…

User @illuminitricx posted a poll after his original post regarding the stronger One Piece character, and the results vastly disagreed with his post. The number of votes found Zoro far surpassing Katakuri, at least in terms of how much faith fans have in him. Some users believe that Zoro was even able to withstand Kaido for a short time, while Luffy had been knocked out by the captain of Beasts Pirates' single drunk attack, to extend it to an argument in favor of Zoro's victory over Big Mom's kid.

Various other fans have weighed in with their opinions while including both characters' interactions with other characters, such as King and Sanji, to validate their respective power-scaling.

𝓒𝓵𝓮𝓸𝓚𝓾𝓳𝓸★ @Cleo_Kujo @sigmarshanks Listen don’t do my guy zoro like that plus I love Katakuri @sigmarshanks Listen don’t do my guy zoro like that plus I love Katakuri

Shwardslol @shwardslol

G5 luffy >> Rooftop luffy 1010 > zoro kol > rooftop luffy 1000 pre 1010 > king => rooftop zoro = act 1 luffy = katakuri @kaido876 more likeG5 luffy >> Rooftop luffy 1010 > zoro kol > rooftop luffy 1000 pre 1010 > king => rooftop zoro = act 1 luffy = katakuri @kaido876 more like G5 luffy >> Rooftop luffy 1010 > zoro kol > rooftop luffy 1000 pre 1010 > king => rooftop zoro = act 1 luffy = katakuri

aScattaBrain @Scxttabrained @illuminitricx @Slukaar @Never_CapAgain @sigmarshanks and saying compare experience is hilarious bc you only see one fight from katakuri but hella from zoro. Zoro is fast and his sword, especially if enma is cutting katakuri. zoro has to get pass future sight same as luffy. Vice captain v Strongest under big mom. i’ll take zoro @illuminitricx @Slukaar @Never_CapAgain @sigmarshanks and saying compare experience is hilarious bc you only see one fight from katakuri but hella from zoro. Zoro is fast and his sword, especially if enma is cutting katakuri. zoro has to get pass future sight same as luffy. Vice captain v Strongest under big mom. i’ll take zoro

Mr.ManSir @MrMan_Sir @RamOP56 Meaning Zoro scales above WCI Luffy due to scaling above beginning of Wano Luffy. King is basically stronger than this Zoro before he got a resolve amp, meaning King is also above beginning of Wano Luffy AND WCI Luffy, and by relativity, Katakuri. @RamOP56 Meaning Zoro scales above WCI Luffy due to scaling above beginning of Wano Luffy. King is basically stronger than this Zoro before he got a resolve amp, meaning King is also above beginning of Wano Luffy AND WCI Luffy, and by relativity, Katakuri.

Fans Of SoSkhoo ☯️ @of_soskhoo @sigmarshanks The King disrespect is crazy. He would fold Zoro or Katakuri; his Mom couldn't even make it on to Wano, with her whole crew, because him soloing, overseas lol @sigmarshanks The King disrespect is crazy. He would fold Zoro or Katakuri; his Mom couldn't even make it on to Wano, with her whole crew, because him soloing, overseas lol https://t.co/A4xFmN2TJr

Prem mandavkar @iamlurkingtiger @RedRossoRally @BattsWilliamjr @sigmarshanks Kat is special fruit user. He can burn his mochi up and reform. Plus he can dodge magma with fs and awakening. King lacks haki to beat katakuri. While kat can figure his weakness if Zoro could. @RedRossoRally @BattsWilliamjr @sigmarshanks Kat is special fruit user. He can burn his mochi up and reform. Plus he can dodge magma with fs and awakening. King lacks haki to beat katakuri. While kat can figure his weakness if Zoro could.

One Piece can be read on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+, MangaPlus, and Viz Media, where fans can catch up to the latest events in the recent Egghead Island arc. The anime series, produced by Toei, streams on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

