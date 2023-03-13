One Piece fans convinced that Zoro is no match for Katakuri after measuring feats

A fanmade match-up between two well-known One Piece characters has taken Twitter by storm. User @illuminitricx recently announced the potential results if a hypothetical fight between Roronoa Zoro and Charlotte Katakuri were to happen. According to the user, Katakuri would beat the green-haired pirate with mid-difficulty because of the respective strengths and weaknesses that each one has.
Roronoa Zoro's popularity among One Piece fans has rocketed him into second place, just behind the protagonist Luffy, in popularity polls since the series debuted. Meanwhile, Charlotte Katakuri entered the story during the Wholecake Island arc, where his battle with Straw Hat's Luffy served as one of the arc's highlights. As the right-hand men of two Emperors, a fight between Zoro and Katakuri would be interesting to witness.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece series.
Why Zoro and Katakuri considered to be worthy opponents for each other in One Piece
Katakuri was deemed stronger than Sanji during the Wholecake Island arc before the latter awakened. As such, it seems natural to consider a match-up with Zoro, Sanji's greatest rival and the future strongest swordsman. Twitter user @illuminitricx mentions Zoro's feats by the end of Wano arc. The green-haired swordsman had not only defeated King and scarred Kaido but also shown his proficiency in Advanced Conqueror's Haki.
Meanwhile, Katakuri's ability to see a little bit into the future, awakened Devil Fruit, and use Conqueror's Haki puts him on an equal footing with some of the strongest characters in the series. @illuminitricx believes that if the two were to face off, Katakuri's attacks would be sufficiently high enough to damage Zoro. His trident would be a convenient counter even if Zoro has feats and One Piece story importance.
Of course, to come out on top, Katakuri would have to demonstrate greater stamina than he had during his fight with Luffy. While the Straw Hat's captain was the victor in that fight, some people believe that Katakuri had forfeited the fight and allowed the latter to escape. It is natural to believe that the second-in-command of the future Straw Hats would be stronger than the vice-captain of Big Mom, who is, in Jinbei's words, "a mere Yonko."
Fans have their own opinions of whether or not Katakuri would beat Zoro in a fight in One Piece
User @illuminitricx posted a poll after his original post regarding the stronger One Piece character, and the results vastly disagreed with his post. The number of votes found Zoro far surpassing Katakuri, at least in terms of how much faith fans have in him. Some users believe that Zoro was even able to withstand Kaido for a short time, while Luffy had been knocked out by the captain of Beasts Pirates' single drunk attack, to extend it to an argument in favor of Zoro's victory over Big Mom's kid.
Various other fans have weighed in with their opinions while including both characters' interactions with other characters, such as King and Sanji, to validate their respective power-scaling.
