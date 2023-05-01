5 pirate crews most likely to find the One Piece (And 5 who should drop out of the race)

In the world of One Piece, there are countless pirate crews, all seeking to find the mythical treasure. It is said that whoever can locate and obtain the treasure will become the Pirate King, and with so much power and wealth at stake, the race to find it is more fierce than ever before. But not all pirate crews are created equal, and some have a better chance than others at discovering the fortune.

In this article, we will take a closer look at five pirate crews who are considered the most likely to find the One Piece and five crews who should consider dropping out of the race altogether.

The Red-Haired Pirates and 4 others who will likely find One Piece

1) Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates

Monkey D. Luffy (Image via iXpap)

When it comes to finding the One Piece, nobody is more determined and capable than Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hats. Luffy has a unique ability known as Haki, which allows him to sense treasure. He is also the only person in the world able to hear the Voice of All Things, a mysterious power that allows him to communicate with objects, animals, and even islands.

Luffy already has three of the four Road Poneglyphs and needs one more to figure out where the One Piece is. After leaving Wano, the crew is searching for this final red stone, and Nico Robin is the only person who can read the poneglyphs. With Luffy's incredible Gear 5 powers after the Wano arc and his crew's vast array of talents, the Straw Hats are considered the most likely crew to find the mysterious treasure.

2) Marshall D. Teach and the Blackbeard Pirate

Never turn your back on a crooked pirate (Image via Toei Animation)

Marshall D. Teach, aka Blackbeard, is a notorious pirate with one of the most powerful Devil Fruits in existence, the Yami Yami no Mi, which grants him the ability to create and manipulate darkness. Plus, he slayed Whitebeard and stole the power of Gura Gura no Mi during the Marineford arc.

With his crew of vicious and powerful pirates, including the Ten Titanic Captains, Teach has proven to be a formidable force on multiple occasions. Many believe he is the only pirate in the world who can match the powers of the four Yonko.

3) Buggy and the Cross Guild

The Cross Guild, a brand-new organization formed by none other than Buggy The Clown, was surprisingly revealed in the One Piece manga's 1058th chapter. It was subsequently discovered that Mihawk and Crocodile, the co-founders of the guild, were the brains behind the organization.

After Big Mom and Kaido left the scene following the Wano arc, Buggy was named Yonko. Although the clown may not be the group's true leader, he is supported by two former Shichibukai.

Crocodile isn't the strongest character in the series, but he's very smart and has an influence on others. Meanwhile, Mihawk is comparable to Shanks in terms of both personality and strength. These are some traits that lend the Cross Guild a great deal of credibility.

4) Big Mom and the Big Mom Pirates

Big Mom (Image via Toei Animation)

Emperor Charlotte Linlin, the leader of Big Mom Pirates, is incredibly powerful in her own right, with the ability to turn anything she touches into a sentient living being. Her strengths, abilities, and immense riches have been demonstrated throughout the Whole Cake Island arc.

Throughout the arc, she is shown lifting and tossing around massive objects like ships and islands, easily shrugging off even the most powerful attacks from Luffy and his crew.

Her strength is a key factor in the arc's storyline, and the arc serves as a demonstration of her power and the sheer difficulty of challenging her. She was beaten in the Wano arc alongside Kaido, and it is unknown where she is now. Despite this, we cannot rule her out of the race because she is a tough cookie and has two road ponegylphs which might be crucial in the future arcs.

5) Shanks and the Red-Haired Pirates

There isn't much known about the Red-Haired Pirates other than the fact that it is captained by the notorious Shanks, who received guidance from Gol D. Roger, the former pirate king.

As demonstrated in the Marineford arc, where he single-handedly repels Kizarus and Shakazuki's attacks with his incredible Haki and unmatched swordsmanship, Shanks is a force to be reckoned with. He also stands a good chance of discovering ultimate wealth due to his enigmatic personality and in-depth knowledge of the outside world.

Additionally, the Red-Haired Pirates are a force to be feared thanks to their captain's team of strong and skilled pirates, which includes expert sniper Beckman, navigator Roux, and gunner Yasop.

They can also easily navigate even the most treacherous waters because their strong ship, "The Red Force," is fitted with some of the most cutting-edge technology in the world. With Shanks in charge, it is obvious that the Red-Haired Pirates have the strength and tenacity to find the One Piece.

Foxy Pirates and 4 others who should drop the race to find the One Piece

1) Kuro and the Black Cat Pirates

While Kuro and the Black Cat Pirates are certainly skilled at what they do, their lack of experience and tendency to rely on their luck rather than their skills makes them a prime target for more experienced crews.

Plus, with their ship "The Going Merry" being in extreme disrepair and their lack of a competent navigator or a skilled helmsman, the Black Cat Pirates are simply not equipped to handle the dangers of the Grand Line. They have much to learn before they can even dream of becoming serious contenders in the race to find the One Piece.

2) Don Krieg and the Don Krieg Pirates

Gin wanted a better pirate crew (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Don Krieg, the leader of the Don Krieg Pirates, is a ruthless and coldhearted pirate, but his lack of strategy and inability to lead his crew effectively makes him a sitting duck in the Grand Line. Not only that, but his lack of strong navigation makes it difficult for him to get around, leading to numerous missed opportunities and setbacks.

As for his crew, while they are well-equipped and physically capable, their lack of motivation and their tendency to fight amongst themselves make them a force that no one fears.

3) Foxy and the Foxy Pirates

Foxy as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Foxy Pirates are certainly capable of navigating the treacherous waters of the Grand Line. They may lack the physical and mental prowess needed to reach and obtain the One Piece, but The Foxy Pirates are skilled in using their Devil Fruit powers and trickery to gain an advantage in games and battles.

However, they do not possess the same level of combat strength or resourcefulness as some of the other top-tier pirate crews in the One Piece world. For example, they struggle to navigate through the treacherous waters of the Long Ring Long Land, relying on the Straw Hat Pirates to guide them through the dangerous terrain.

4) Arlong and the Arlong Pirates

Arlong was blinded by his desire for revenge (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Even though the Arlong Pirates have a reputation for brutality and possess strong ships and weapons, they lack the knowledge and expertise to successfully navigate the Grand Line.

Their Shark-Class ship is powerful, but getting around is difficult for them because they lack a qualified navigator or helmsman. Arlong, their captain, is a burden to his crew since he has a reputation for being impetuous and having trouble controlling his temper. The East Blue people may dread them, but they lack the knowledge and experience necessary to exist on the Grand Line.

5) Crocodile and the Crocodile Pirates

With a few exceptions, One Piece villains have never looked more fashionable (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

While Crocodile, the notorious leader of the Crocodile Pirates, is a powerful and ruthless individual, his lack of manpower and inability to trust his crew make him a less-than-ideal candidate to find the treasure. Not only that, but their ship, the Baratie, is a poorly-maintained vessel in desperate need of repairs.

To make matters worse, their lack of a navigator or a helmsman makes it difficult for them to get around, and their reputation for cruelty makes it difficult for them to establish alliances with other crews. They are simply not equipped to handle the challenges of the Grand Line.

