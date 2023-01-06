One Piece: Luffy beats Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy, Moon Knight, and others as the top TV character of 2022

According to the TV Time tracking platform and social television network, One Piece’s protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, has outranked several notable characters in their latest poll. The poll focuses on a rewind of the top TV characters of 2022, with Luffy ranking 3rd out of the 6 total spots shown.

The One Piece protagonist was beaten out by Stranger Things’ Eleven in second place, as well as Wednesday’s Wednesday Addams in first place overall. However, the names listed below Luffy are much more shocking than those listed in the positions above him.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest internal report by TV Time regarding One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy.

TV Time’s latest poll showing One Piece’s Luffy beating out hit live-action characters may be indicative of anime’s rising popularity

The latest poll from TV Time was created using data from their TheTVDB website, which allows platform users to store information about their media consumption and leave reviews. Thus, while it is not explicitly stated on the latest poll in question, it is TV Time users who have ranked One Piece's Luffy higher than some other notable characters and shows.

As for the series ranked above creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s Odyssean adventure, they’re likely the two most popular series and characters of the year. Fans awaited the fourth season of Stranger Things and the beginning of the end of Eleven's story, played by Millie Bobby Brown, with bated breath.

Netflix’s Wednesday series, meanwhile, served as a The Addams Family reboot which resonated with those old and new. Jenna Ortega’s excellent and unique portrayal of the titular character further helped to promote the series and generate hype around it. The aforementioned pair was undoubtedly one of the year's two unbeatable series and characters.

What's even more surprising are the characters and series that One Piece's Luffy were able to beat. Coming in 4th was Michael Scott from the American version of The Office, played by Steve Carell. Peaky Blinders’ Thomas Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, came in fifth. And finally, bringing up the rear in TV Times’ poll is Oscar Isaac’s portrayal of Steven Grant/Marc Spector in Disney+’s Moon Knight.

All three of the series that Luffy defeated had a great run in 2022, particularly Moon Knight, which starred Oscar Isaac. Peaky Blinders, meanwhile, aired the sixth and final season of the mainline TV series beginning in April. Despite not releasing any new material in 2022, the American version of The Office remains one of the most popular series year after year.

It’s possible that Luffy’s superior rank to these incredibly well-known and beloved characters is due to the rising popularity of anime over the last few years. During the COVID-19 pandemic’s era of widespread lockdowns, many stuck at home turned to anime as something new and exciting to watch and get into. It appears that many people who initially just wanted to explore the medium fell in love with it.

