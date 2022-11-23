5 shows like Netflix's new Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday

The Addams Family has been an integral part of American pop-culture ever since it was conceptualized in 1938. Beginning as a panel cartoon in the New York Times, the family and its characters went on to be adapted into other media such as television.

Wednesday, the most recent supernatural horror-comedy that features the Addams Family is all set to premiere on Netflix on November 23, 2022.

The show follows Wednesday Addams from the Addams Family as she attends the Nevermore Academy and attempts to solve a 25 year old murder whilst mastering her psychic abilities. Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega, Christina Ricci and Luis Guzman in lead roles.

Tim Burton, a popular name in gothic cinema, is one of the show's creators and also directed four out of the eight episodes of the season.

Like the Addams Family spinoff, here are five more interesting shows that mix up the genres of fantasy and horror to create great drama.

Shows similar to Addams Family spinoff Wednesday

1) Umbrella Academy

A still from Umbrella Academy (Image via Harper's Bazaar)

With its high critical appreciation and popular appeal, Umbrella Academy has become one of the most successful superhero fantasy shows of recent times. Like the Addams Family, Umbrella Academy features a dysfunctional family of adopted superhero siblings. The plot revolves around them reuniting and hunting down their father's killer.

When the first season of Umbrella Academy was released in 2019, it became one of the most streamed shows on Netflix. It was then made into three seasons and received six Emmy nominations. The show stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda and Emmy Raver-Lampman in lead roles.

All three seasons of Umbrella Academy are available to stream on Netflix.

2) Witches of East End

A still from Witches of East End (Image via IMDB)

Based on a novel by Melissa de la Cruz, Witches of East End follows the Beauchamp family, a family of witches similar to the Addams Family. The two-season-long series premiered on Lifetime in 2013 and received mixed reviews. Despite the backlash it faced for its soap-opera treatment of the subjects, the supernatural elements in the show were treated with finesse.

The show follows a mother and her two daughters who live unaware of their magical abilities. The crux of the story is about how they discover their skills and immortality to then go on to master their craft. Witches of East End stars Julia Ormond, Madchen Amick and Jenna Dewan in the lead roles.

Just like Wednesday, this show too blends comedy and supernatural elements to generate drama.

3) The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries (Image via Den of Geek)

When it comes to supernatural teen dramas, The Vampire Diaries needs no introduction. The show was made into eight seasons ever since its premiere on CW in 2009. Although the critical response to the show was mixed, it went on to become widely popular among young adults, with a large number of ardent fans for the show and its characters.

The Vampire Diaries does not feature any family like the Addams family. However, it is more similar to Wednesday in the way it follows a single character throughout her life at school and outside.

In the show, protagonist Elena falls in love with Stefan, who she goes on to discover is from a family of vampires. Once she gets more involved, some solid and engaging drama ensues.

4) Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

A still from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Image via The Pop Break)

Another more recent show, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, premiered on Netflix in 2018. Set in the same universe as Riverdale, the show follows Sabrina, who is half-witch and half-mortal, as she fights dark forces who intend to harm her family. The show also explores her life as a teenager, which adds some more drama to the character's life.

Elements that are inherent to the Addams Family concept, like horror and supernatural entities, are all part of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Like Wednesday, the show also strikes a balance between exploring the family life of the character, her magical other half and a regular school life.

The show was made into two seasons and is available to stream on Netflix.

5) A Discovery of Witches

A still from A Discovery of Witches (Image via The New York Times)

Although it includes an additional angle of romance to the regular fantasy and supernatural shows, A Discovery of Witches is strangely similar to Wednesday in its portrayal of the characters. The show received highly positive reviews for its first season and went on to be extended for two more seasons. The performances and the easily blending genres were particularly praised.

A Discovery of Witches follows Diana Bishop, a historian and witch, who is forced back into the magical world when she discovers an enchanted manuscript. Matthew Clairemont, a vampire, joins forces with her to assist her on a mission to discover some truths that may have harmful implications for magical creatures.

The generational misunderstanding between vampires and witches makes the relationship all the more conflicting and interesting to watch.

Wednesday will start streaming on Netflix on November 23, 2022.

