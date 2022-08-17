"By far the most accurate version": Fans defend Luis Guzmán as upcoming Addams Family series 'Wednesday' sparks debate

On Tuesday, Netflix gave Vanity Fair its first look of Wednesday, an Addams Family series starring Luis Guzmán, Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Isaac Ordonez.

From the first look, it is clear that director Tim Burton has prioritized comic-accurate looks for all the characters. However, the first look also garnered some comparisons of Guzmán’s Gomez Addams in the series to that of the previous iterations.

A legion of tweets expressed their disapproval over Guzmán’s Gomez for his look and mocked the actor. Some even expressed their demands to cast someone else in the role.

Others, however, were of the belief that Guzmán's look was "by far the most accurate version" of the character.

lana @themycira why r people complaining about luis guzmán’s look when he is by far the most accurate version of gomez addams why r people complaining about luis guzmán’s look when he is by far the most accurate version of gomez addams https://t.co/Zp9gU6WoFs

Netizens divided over Luis Guzmán’s look as Gomez Addams in upcoming Netflix series, Wednesday

Since the first look of the series was released, numerous people have slammed Luis Guzmán’s casting as Gomez Addams. A few individuals wondered how Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Morticia Addams would choose to marry this iteration of Gomez and bear his children.

Meanwhile, others wanted Oscar Isaac to portray this live-action version as well after he voiced the character in The Addams Family animated duology.

At the same time, other tweets simply favored other actors like the late Raul Julia and John Astin. The two had previously portrayed the character in the 1990s The Addams Family movies and 1998’s The New Addams Family sitcom TV series.

Jonny @hereeesjonny @netflix @jennaortega @wednesdayaddams Kinda wish they got Oscar Isaac to play the live action Gomez too. No offense to Luis Guzman but he just doesn’t look like Gomez. Catherine Zeta Jones looks like she got Morticia down though. @netflix @jennaortega @wednesdayaddams Kinda wish they got Oscar Isaac to play the live action Gomez too. No offense to Luis Guzman but he just doesn’t look like Gomez. Catherine Zeta Jones looks like she got Morticia down though.

Words | Xenoblade 3 @TNEQL @hereeesjonny @netflix @jennaortega



Many adaptations have consistently misrepresented him as this tall, suave man. The whole point that is he was a charming, good person DESPITE his puckish appearance. @wednesdayaddams This is how he's supposed to look though.Many adaptations have consistently misrepresented him as this tall, suave man. The whole point that is he was a charming, good person DESPITE his puckish appearance. @hereeesjonny @netflix @jennaortega @wednesdayaddams This is how he's supposed to look though.Many adaptations have consistently misrepresented him as this tall, suave man. The whole point that is he was a charming, good person DESPITE his puckish appearance. https://t.co/4VSfSFesI2

Lolo @LolOverruled DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First look at The Addams Family in Netflix’s ‘WEDNESDAY’ series. First look at The Addams Family in Netflix’s ‘WEDNESDAY’ series. https://t.co/0dkMY4bRyN Don’t even care if this show is bad just happy for Luis Guzmán twitter.com/discussingfilm… Don’t even care if this show is bad just happy for Luis Guzmán twitter.com/discussingfilm…

Obi-Wan Camnobi @AmeriCam_Dream_ FANGORIA @FANGORIA New Addams Family just dropped New Addams Family just dropped https://t.co/Tt2vK8w0Tx All respect to Raul Julia but Luis Guzman looks exactly like the original comic version and is just A+ casting all around twitter.com/fangoria/statu… All respect to Raul Julia but Luis Guzman looks exactly like the original comic version and is just A+ casting all around twitter.com/fangoria/statu…

Forrester 🌲 @notforrester @DiscussingFilm So Morticia looked at this Gomez, and said “yes I wanna have this mans children”? @DiscussingFilm So Morticia looked at this Gomez, and said “yes I wanna have this mans children”?

NENTAI @nentaiofficial @DiscussingFilm i dont wanna be that guy but i feel like benicio del toro was available @DiscussingFilm i dont wanna be that guy but i feel like benicio del toro was available

Olly @BardlordMike3 @DiscussingFilm Fair few ppl complaining about Gomez when he's actually very accurate to the original gomez @DiscussingFilm Fair few ppl complaining about Gomez when he's actually very accurate to the original gomez https://t.co/tSgSWoyffG

AJW🤟 @ajwweir @DiscussingFilm She's spot on, he's definitely not. Gomez was every bit as gorgeous as Morticia originally, not looking like he's punching @DiscussingFilm She's spot on, he's definitely not. Gomez was every bit as gorgeous as Morticia originally, not looking like he's punching

Steph Hulme @hulme_steph @DiscussingFilm Please just let Oscar Isaac play a live action Gomez. He is fancast for Gomez pretty much everytime. Make it a reality @DiscussingFilm Please just let Oscar Isaac play a live action Gomez. He is fancast for Gomez pretty much everytime. Make it a reality

Con Todo @contodonetflix



his humor, charisma, talent and eclectic 40-year acting resume deserve flowers– he's a national treasure tbh! so excited to have Nuyorican icon Luis Guzmán in the @wednesdayaddams cast as Gomezhis humor, charisma, talent and eclectic 40-year acting resume deserve flowers– he's a national treasure tbh! so excited to have Nuyorican icon Luis Guzmán in the @wednesdayaddams cast as Gomez his humor, charisma, talent and eclectic 40-year acting resume deserve flowers– he's a national treasure tbh! 🇵🇷 https://t.co/3MqlWsd6eQ

Mouse in the House @mouse_inhouse



PS: Guzmán is Puerto Rican, just like Raul Julia. Puerto Rico has the role of Gomez on lockdown. twitter.com/NOFSpodcast/st… NIGHTMARE ON FILM STREET @NOFSpodcast First image of the new ADDAMS clan 🤌🤌 First image of the new ADDAMS clan 🤌🤌 https://t.co/WbgKny6H10 Just a heads-up, I will not allow Luis Guzmán slander in here. Man's shaping up to be a phenomenal Gomez.PS: Guzmán is Puerto Rican, just like Raul Julia. Puerto Rico has the role of Gomez on lockdown. Just a heads-up, I will not allow Luis Guzmán slander in here. Man's shaping up to be a phenomenal Gomez.PS: Guzmán is Puerto Rican, just like Raul Julia. Puerto Rico has the role of Gomez on lockdown. 😎 twitter.com/NOFSpodcast/st…

nik 🏳️‍🌈🔪 • mothra defender @sapphicgiallo why does it feel like some of the criticism of luis guzmán as gomez addams is thinly veiled fatphobia? why does it feel like some of the criticism of luis guzmán as gomez addams is thinly veiled fatphobia?

DungeonGlitch | Matt 🌻 @DungeonGlitch 🕸️ Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams is the best casting I've seen in forever. This is amazing. Haters need to look at themselves. Holy smokes. FINE I'll watch it.🕸️ Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams is the best casting I've seen in forever. This is amazing. Haters need to look at themselves. Holy smokes. FINE I'll watch it. 🍎🕸️💀 https://t.co/l2zECc7mae

Bryan Young @swankmotron Luis Guzman is one of the funniest dramatic characters we have. Just SEEING him as Gomez Addams made me laugh. Somehow this is perfect. Luis Guzman is one of the funniest dramatic characters we have. Just SEEING him as Gomez Addams made me laugh. Somehow this is perfect. https://t.co/5Zo7jgBZYG

Aaron Duran @GeekintheCity



But if you want comic accurate Gomez Addams, my man Guzmán is killing it here. I love it. Officially more jazzed for this show. DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First look at Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams in Netflix’s ‘WEDNESDAY’ series. First look at Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams in Netflix’s ‘WEDNESDAY’ series. https://t.co/puDoszZy6r Look, I love Raul Julia. We all do. His Gomez Addams is an icon.But if you want comic accurate Gomez Addams, my man Guzmán is killing it here. I love it. Officially more jazzed for this show. twitter.com/DiscussingFilm… Look, I love Raul Julia. We all do. His Gomez Addams is an icon. But if you want comic accurate Gomez Addams, my man Guzmán is killing it here. I love it. Officially more jazzed for this show. twitter.com/DiscussingFilm…

However, as mentioned before, another section of the fandom defended Guzmán and pointed out the actor’s comedic chops in addition to his comic-accurate look. The majority of the tweets, following the initial criticism over Guzmán’s inclusion in the project, praised both the actor and the casting choice.

What is known about Luis Guzmán’s role as Gomez Addams in the Wednesday series?

In August 2021, it was reported that Luis Guzmán was cast as Gomez Addams, the patriarch of the iconic Addams Family.

However, the 68-year-old actor’s role would be limited in the eight-episode series as he is reportedly signed as a ’guest star.' It is possible that the actor may be promoted to be a series regular in future seasons (if any). However, as of right now, the IMDb listing only credits the actor in all eight episodes of the series.

Meanwhile, Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Morticia Addams, aka Gomez’s spouse, is credited as a series regular. It will also star 19-year-old Jenna Ortega as the lead and titular character Wednesday Addams and Isaac Ordonez will portray her brother Pugsley.

It's worth noting that like his predecessor in the role of Gomez Addams, the late-Raul Julia, Luis Guzmán too is of Puerto Rican descent.

As of now, the release date is unknown, but the series is expected to hit Netflix by the end of 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave