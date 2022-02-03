Catherine Zeta-Jones kids: All about her children with Michael Douglas as the actor shares a rare family picture 

Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones's husband, Michael Douglas, shared a rare picture with his family.

On February 2, the 77-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his kids, whom he fathers with the Intolerable Cruelty actress.

The photo shows Douglas posing with his two children while they were vacationing and enjoying the jungles of Dominica in the Caribbean. Douglas credited the picture as being clicked by his 52-year-old wife Zeta-Jones in the caption.

For the picture, the Beyond a Reasonable Doubt actor kept it casual as he wore a gray tee and paired it with red shorts. Meanwhile, his daughter wore black and blue shorts with an olive-colored top. Douglas' son donned cargo pants with a light olive t-shirt.

All about Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' children

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are proud parents to two kids and one son from Douglas' previous marriage.

The Basic Instinct actor was first married to Diandra Luker. The couple tied the knot in 1977 and welcomed their first child, Cameron, in 1978. However, after being together for 18 years, the pair called it quits in 1995 and their divorce was finalized in 2000. The same year, Doughlas moved in with his now-wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Cameron Douglas

Born on December 13, 1978, Cameron has been in the limelight since his early childhood days. As per his IMDb profile, Douglas' eldest son has starred in several television shows and movies since the beginning of his career. Some of his notable works include Wonder Boys (2000), It Runs in the Family (2003) and Loaded (2008).

However, the 43-year-old has had trouble with the law in the past. In 2010, Cameron was arrested for possession of heroin and selling meth, as per People Magazine. He was released in August 2016. Since then, he has recovered from his troubled past and is now a father of two whom he shares with his longtime girlfriend, Viviane Thibes.

Dylan Douglas

Born on August 8, 2000, Dylan is the first child of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, and the second son of the latter. He was born the same year the duo moved in together.

As per multiple reports, just like his parents, Dylan has also taken a keen interest in acting and often discusses roles with them. Aside from acting, the 21-year-old also spends his time traveling, playing music and spending time with his family. Dylan, who happens to be dyslexic, even contributes and speaks at fundraising events for people with learning difficulties.

Carys Douglas

The duo's youngest offspring, Carys, was born in April 2003 and has already shown interest in showbiz. As per reports, the young girl is a regular at school productions and has also taken a keen interest in singing. Aside from that, she is also a fashion enthusiast and appeared alongside Zeta-Jones in 2019's Vanity Fair Spain.

Edited by R. Elahi