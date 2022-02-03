Why was Young Buck arrested? Rapper busted in Nashville following incident with ex-girlfriend

Young Buck was recently arrested and jailed on February 2 after reportedly damaging his ex-girlfriend’s car.

In an arrest affidavit, cops said that the rapper’s ex reported a domestic disturbance on Wednesday. The artist had texted her earlier that day to inform her that he was coming over, although she was unaware of his response when he began kicking at her front door.

Buck’s ex stated that after he left, she went outside and saw her car smashed up, which was in her driveway, with damage to the driver’s and passenger’s side. The incident was also captured on video, and police verified the damage to her vehicle.

Reason behind Young Buck’s arrest

Young Buck was arrested on charges of vandalism after he damaged his ex-girlfriend’s car. The charges were also proven since the incident was recorded on video.

The police tracked him down while he was driving and pulled him over to arrest him. He was booked into a local Nashville, Tennessee jail and was later released on a $1,000 bond.

Legal issues in the past

Young Buck has been arrested on various charges in the last few years (Image via Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Young Buck has had his own share of legal problems in the last few years. He was arrested back in October 2020 on charges of domestic assault alongside unlawful possession of a weapon and vandalism over $10,000.

The 40-year-old was arrested in December 2019 on a felony fugitive from a justice warrant. Although the charges were not revealed, the warrant was issued in Georgia, and Buck had to stay in prison until his scheduled court date since he was not eligible for a bond.

Buck was sent to prison for violating his probation in relation to gun charges in 2012, where he reportedly threatened to burn his ex-girlfriend’s house in July 2016. He was again indicted on domestic assault and vandalism charges in 2017.

The Nashville, Tennessee native was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly stabbed a man who had punched Dr. Dre at the Vibe Hip-Hop Awards in California in 2004.

He was involved in an on-and-off dispute with 50 Cent for a long time. They were not on good terms over a rumor that Buck was in a relationship with a transgender woman.

