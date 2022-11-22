Netflix's new Addams Family series, Wednesday, is set to premiere on the platform on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 3.01 am ET. The show focuses on the titular character's school years as she tries to understand her mysterious psychic powers and solve various mysteries.

The show features Jenna Ortega in the lead role, along with various others essaying pivotal supporting roles. It is helmed by legendary director Tim Burton along with Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

Netflix's Wednesday promises to deliver a thrilling watch

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Wednesday on October 9, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the film's intriguing world replete with mysteries. The trailer opens on an ominous note with a car entering the Nevermore Academy as a voiceover says,

''Nevermore was created as a safe haven for our children -- to learn and to grow, no matter who or what they are.''

A thrilling background score then starts playing, following which the trailer briefly depicts several scenes from the series. Not many key details are revealed in the trailer, but it clearly establishes the tone and crux of the story. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Netflix:

''Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams investigates a murder spree while making new friends — and foes — at Nevermore Academy.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can look forward to a thrilling and entertaining series that blends various elements of comedy and horror. The Addams Family series has produced quite a few films and series over the years, most notably, the 1964 show, simply titled The Addams Family, which reportedly served as an inspiration for Barry Sonnenfeld's 1991 movie of the same name.

A sequel, titled Addams Family Values, was released in 1993. Two more films were released, one in 2019, titled The Adams Family, and another in 2021, titled The Addams Family 2. All films of the franchise were commercially successful and received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.

A quick look at Wednesday cast

Wednesday features Jenna Ortega in the lead role. Ortega looks phenomenal in the titular role, as she perfectly captures the eccentricities and complexities of her character with remarkable ease. Viewers can expect a powerful performance from the actress. Apart from Wednesday, Ortega is best known for her performances in various other popular films and shows like Jane the Virgin, You, and The Fallout, to name a few.

Apart from Ortega, the show also features several others in prominent supporting roles like Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, among many others.

One of the show's creators, Tim Burton, was reportedly set to direct the 1991 film, The Addams Family, but the project was later helmed by another director. Burton has directed several iconic films over the years, like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Batman, and Batman Returns, to name a few.

Don't forget to catch Wednesday on Netflix on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

