Netflix: Top 5 upcoming movie releases in November 2022

Netflix has several new movie releases lined up for November 2022. These include holiday movies, Enola Holmes' much-awaited return, a powerful performance from Florence Pugh in The Wonder, an animated movie, and much more. From comedy to drama to mystery, there is something for everybody to watch on the streaming platform.

5 upcoming Netflix movies in November that you cannot miss

1) Enola Holmes 2

Directed by Harry Bradbeer, this upcoming mystery movie is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2020 hit movie Enola Holmes. Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill as the eponymous young detective Enola Holmes and her famous detective brother Sherlock Holmes, the film is based on Nancy Springer's young adult fiction series of the same name. The Netflix original film is scheduled for release on November 4, 2022.

Enola Holmes' second outing will see her don a detective-for-hire avatar like her famous brother. The sequel will find the younger Holmes taking on her first official case to find the missing sister of a young girl who works in a match factory. Her journey to solve the mystery will take her all across London, from the city's seedy industrial underbelly to the galas of high society. She will also require the assistance of her friends and even Sherlock to unravel the mystery.

2) Falling for Christmas

Directed by debutant Janeen Damian, this upcoming romantic comedy is one of the biggest Christmas releases on Netflix. The move will mark Lindsay Lohan's return after nearly a decade, following her recovery from addiction and battles with legal issues.

Lindsay Lohan plays a newly-engaged heiress, Sierra Belmont, who loses her memory due to an accident while skiing. She finds herself in the care of a ski lodge owner, Jake (played by Chord Overstreet), a widower, and his young daughter. The Netflix original film is scheduled to be released on November 10, 2022.

3) Slumberland

Directed by Francis Lawrence from a screenplay written by David Guion and Michael Handelman, this upcoming fantasy movie is based on Winsor McCay's famous comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland. The fun and adventure-filled Netflix original film is scheduled for release on November 18, 2022.

The movie revolves around a young girl named Nema, the daughter of Nemo from the original 1920s comic strip, and her journey to the magical dreamworld of Slumberland. Nema discovers a secret map to Slumberland and finds herself traveling through dreams and nightmares, hoping to find her late father. Through this journey, she is helped by an eccentric outlaw named Flip, played by none other than Jason Momoa.

4) The Wonder

Directed by Sebastián Lelio, this upcoming period movie is based on Emma Donoghue's acclaimed 2016 novel of the same name. The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release in select cinemas on November 2, 2022, before premiering on Netflix on November 16.

Set in the Irish midlands in 1862, the movie tells the story of a miraculous Irish girl called Anna O'Donnell (played by Kíla Lord Cassidy), who had stopped eating since her eleventh birthday but is still alive and healthy. Florence Pugh plays an English Nightingale nurse named Lib Wright, who is drafted to check on Anna. The film also features Tom Burke.

5) My Father's Dragon

Directed by Nora Twomey, this animated adventure fantasy movie is based on Ruth Stiles Gannett's 1948 children's novel of the same name. Produced by Irish-based studio Cartoon Saloon, the Netflix original film is scheduled for release on November 11, 2022.

The movie follows the journey of Elmer Elevator (voiced by Jacob Tremblay), who struggles to adjust after moving to the city with his mother and runs away in search of a captive dragon named Boris the Dragon (voiced by Gaten Matarazzo) on the mysterious Wild Island. During his adventure, Elmer experiences ferocious beasts, wild adventures, and a friendship of a lifetime.

The star-studded voice cast of the movie features Whoopi Goldberg, Ian McShane, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O'Dowd, Judy Greer, and Alan Cumming.

November is filled to the brim with movies worth binge-watching. Apart from these movies, two other Netflix holiday releases, Christmas with You and The Noel Diary, are also scheduled to be released in November. Another movie to look out for is Sally El Hosaini's The Swimmers, based on the inspiring true story of two Syrian sisters, Yusra and Sara Mardini, who escaped war and competed at the 2016 Rio Olympic games.

Don't forget to watch these films on Netflix in November.

