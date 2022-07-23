What is Millie Bobby Brown's net worth? Actor makes history with Enola Holmes 2 salary

Millie Bobby Brown is all set to return as the eponymous heroine in Netflix's sequel to Enola Holmes.

Starting her career as a child actress, Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame because of Netflix's Stranger Things, which was released in 2016. Since then, the actress has made millions portraying the role of Eleven and earned critical acclaim for the same.

She is all set to reprise her role as the titular character in the sequel to Enola Holmes, which released in 2020. As per reports, her earnings for the sequel will help set the record for the highest upfront salary paid to an actor under 20. In light of this information, let us take a look at the net worth of the actress.

Millie Bobby Brown's net worth explored as actress sets impressive record

Millie Bobby Brown is a British actress and producer. She is best known for her work on Netflix's Stranger Things as Eleven. Her current net worth is reportedly $10 million dollars, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Brown was born in Marbella, Spain, and moved to England at the age of four. Her family later shifted to Florida when she was just eight years old.

According to Deadline, Millie Bobby Brown made around $30,000 per episode during the first and second seasons of Stranger Things. By Season 3, she was bumped up to somewhere between $200,000 and $250,000 per episode. As for the latest season of the series, Brown is believed to have earned $300,000 per episode.

According to a recent report from Variety, the Stranger Things star will earn a significantly higher salary for her part in the sequel of Enola Holmes. For Enola Holmes 2, Millie Bobby Brown is said to have received a paycheck of $10 million as she reprised her role as the titular character. In the process, the young actress might have also set a record. As per a tweet by Film Updates, it is being touted as the highest upfront salary paid to an actor under 20.

The sequel to the film was recently confirmed by Netflix. It will see Enola take on her first case as a detective, just like her older brother Sherlock, portrayed by Henry Cavill.

About Millie Bobby Brown's career

Millie Bobby Brown began her career in 2013 by guest starring in the ABC fantasy drama Once Upon a Time in Wonderland as Young Alice. She later went on to star in a variety of series like Intruders, NCIS, Modern Family, Grey's Anatomy, and eventually Stranger Things.

Since joining Stranger Things back in 2016, Brown has received endless praise for her performance. Her several award nominations and wins stand testament to her brilliance. She was nominated for Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Oustanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards. She won a SAG Award along with the rest of the cast for Oustanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

About Netflix's Enola Holmes 2

The first film was directed by Harry Bradbeer and the screenplay was by Jack Thorne. It starred Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Partridge, Burn Gorman, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Hattie Morahan, and David Bamber.

Enola Holmes 2 will see Enola trying to unravel the mystery of a missing girl with the help of her friends and famous brother. The official synopsis for the upcoming film reads:

"Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel."

Harry Bradbeer will once again helm Enola's adventure with the same star cast. As per reports, Bradbeer hopes to launch a five movie franchise. Back in 2020, he said:

"It'd be wonderful to get five more movies out of this scene. I do think they're extraordinary stories to tell, and what a period. As you go forward, things like that three-wheeled car - which was a lovely thing we discovered - to find our characters playing on some of the new contraptions, at some point in the early 20th century. Of course, we get airplanes and the Wright brothers. Who knows what other challenges are going to come out of this really restless, productive period."

Watch this space for more updates on Enola Holmes 2. The first film is available to stream on Netflix.

