What is Brenda Song's net worth? Fortune explored ahead of Love Accidentally premiere on Freevee

American actress Brenda Song is all set to return to the screen with Love Accidentally's release on Amazon's Freevee. Brenda is known for her roles in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and The Suite Life on Deck.

After the Disney shows, she appeared in a string of films, including A Cinderella Story, College Road Trip, The Social Network, The Suit Life Movie, and Pixie Holloe Games. Her most recent project, Love Accidentally, is a modernized cross between How I Met Your Father and You’ve Got Mail.

Here's a look at the net worth of the actress.

Brenda Song's net worth explored

Brenda Song, best known for portraying London Tipton in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, is an American actress with a net worth of $5 million dollars. She was born in Carmichael, California and began her career as a model while still in elementary school and later moved to national commercials.

Her early commercials included Little Caesars and Barbie ads, later transitioning to film and television in the mid-90s. She appeared in projects like Fudge, the Hulk Hogan film, Santa with Muscles and 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd.

More about the actress

Brenda Song's journey to success has not been an easy one. She once shared that in order to put her in acting classes, her grandmother cleared out her personal savings account of $523.

In an interview with W Magazine, Song shared:

"We were very, very poor. We had no money. My mom was still in school, my dad was in college to be a schoolteacher. My parents had no idea what this industry was. They were immigrants, refugees, they didn’t understand."

She credited The Suite Life of Zack and Cody on Disney Channel for giving her the big break, expressing how significant the role was to her:

"I didn’t get a lot of auditions. It wasn’t until I got into the Disney family that they were so very open. So, I feel really proud of that because for me, growing up, I didn’t see a lot of girls who looked like me on TV and it was a little disheartening."

Song has recently appeared in Dollface, Station 19, New Girl, and The Proud Family revival. In her personal life, she is engaged to fellow child actor Macaulay Culkin, and the two welcomed a son in April last year.

About Freevee's Love Accidentally

Brenda Song-starrer Love Accidentally premiered on Friday, April 15 on Amazon's free streaming service, Freevee, as well as Prime Video. The film revolves around a modern-day romance between two co-workers, comprising a lot of texting and a faceless connection.

The film is directed by Peter Sullivan alongside Barry Barnholtz and Jeffrey Schenck as executive producers. Love Accidentally stars Brenda Song and Aaron O'Connell in the lead roles, along with Denise Richards, Maxwell Caulfield, Brooke Newton, and Marc Anthony Samuel.

The trailer for the film dropped last month and featured co-workers Alexa and Jason competing for a senior position at an advertising firm when the two suffered a break-up from their significant others. One wrong text and the two spark up a phone-only relationship, eventually growing closer without realizing who the other person is.

