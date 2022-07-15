What time will Zombies 3 air on Disney+? Release date, trailer, and more details explored

The monsters and humans of Seabrook High will return in Disney+'s Zombies 3.

Directed by Paul Hoen, the film will revolve around Zed and Addison who are making college plans when extraterrestrial bbeings unexpectedly arrive in their town. The screenplay has been written by David Light and Joseph Raso.

Disney+'s Zombies 3 is all set to premiere on Friday, July 15 at 3:00 AM ET. Follow along as we uncover everything we know about the film until now.

Everything you need to know about upcoming Disney+ film Zombies 3 ahead of its premiere

The film stars Milo Manheim as Zombie Zed and Meg Donnelly as cheerleader Addison. Other cast members include Chandler Kinney as Willa, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Terry Hu as A-spen, Matt Cornett as A-lan, Kyra Tantao as A-li, James Godfrey as Bonzo, RuPaul Charles as The Mothership, and Kingston Foster as Zoey.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Zed anticipates an athletic scholarship while Addison gears up for Seabrook's first international cheer-off. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition."

Zombies 3 is a Disney+ original film from Disney Branded Television. and is executively produced by Paul Hoen, David Light, Joseph Raso, and Suzanne Farwell.

The vice president of Disney Branded Television, Lauren Kisilevsky, explained in an interview:

"After the enormous success of Zombies 2, we wanted to raise the stakes in this third and final instalment. As for the next film, it is about when the ultimate outsiders descend on Seabrook, our team of cheerleaders, zombies and werewolves must band together to face a threat of galactic proportions that may change the face of Seabrook forever."

Check out the trailer for the film

The official trailer for Zombies 3 dropped last month and welcomed viewers back to the monster-friendly high school. All seemed good until the aliens decided to beam down, putting the students in danger. This shocked the town as the intergalactic outsiders arrived to compete in the cheer-off, and everything got even more suspicious when it was revealed that the aliens may be looking for more than friendly competition.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Milo Manheim, who portrays Zed, said:

"What I love is that there’s the overarching message of the whole franchise of accepting people, but we should also encourage unique people to be a part of our circle because then we can open our minds. It’s all about creating the paradise where you are."

About the soundtrack

Zombies 3 is said to have a new "out-of-this-world" soundtrack that is influenced by modern music. Disney+ recently unveiled a few tracks from the film, including Alien Invasion, which sets the sci-fi tone for the film, Come On Out, which backs the werewolves' hunt for the aliens, and a new rendition of Someday. The complete soundtrack will be released on the same day as the film. A special Lost Song version of the film will premiere on Disney Channel on August 12.

The Zombies franchise has been a big success for Disney, with the first two films ranking at the top on television for kids aged 6-11 and tweens aged 9-14. Even the songs drew in many people, ranking close to the top of the Billboard and iTunes soundtrack charts. As for the music videos, they have drawn 1.2 billion views on DisneyMusicVevo.

Stream Zombies 3 on Disney+ from Friday, July 15.

