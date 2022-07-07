Peacock's Trigger Point cast list: Vicky McClure, Adrian Lester and others star in thriller

ITV's popular thriller, Trigger Point, is making its way to Peacock this week.

The British series revolves around former military bomb disposal operative and Afghan war veteran Lana Washington as she joins the Metropolitan Police bomb squad.

The show was created and written by Daniel Brierley. It is said to have been inspired by a documentary about bomb disposal specialists operating in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

Trigger Point: Trailer, synopsis and ensemble cast

Peacock's Trigger Point will air on Friday, July 8 at 3:00 am ET. Its official trailer was released by the streaming platform last month.

The series has a total of six episodes, all 60 minutes long. The trailer gave viewers a first look at Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester as Lana Washington and Joel Nutkins in action.

The official synopsis for the thriller reads:

"Lana Washington is an ex-military bomb disposal operative (known as an 'Expo') and Afghan War veteran who heads a Metropolitan Police bomb squad, using her skills to counter the terrorist threat."

Trigger Point is executively produced by Jimmy Mulville, Mark Redhead and Jessica Sharkey. It is directed by Gilles Bannier and Jennie Darnell.

Here's a look at the cast of the series.

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington

English actress and model Vicky McClure is known for her work in Line of Duty, This Is England, A Room for Romeo Brass, Filth and Wisdom, Hummingbird, Svengali and The Replacement. She also won an RTS Award and a British Academy Television Award for Best Actress in 2011.

McClure will be seen playing Lana Washington in Peacock's Trigger Point. As mentioned earlier, her character is an ex-military bomb disposal operative and Afghan war veteran who heads the Metropolitan Police bomb squad.

Adrian Lester as Joel Nutkins

Adrian Lester is a British actor, director and writer. He is known for his work in As You Like It, Doomsday, Grey Lady, Euphoria, Maybe Baby, The Day After Tomorrow, Case 39, Love's Labour's Lost and more.

Lester has also received a Laurence Olivier Award, an Evening Standard Theatre Award and a Critics' Circle Theatre Award for his work in professional theatre.

Lester will be seen portraying the role of Joel Nutkins in Peacock's upcoming thriller.

Tom Stokes as Pete

English actor Tom Stokes will be seen portraying the role of Pete in Peacock's Trigger Point.

Stokes is known for his work in Equals (2015), The Railway Man (2013) and Wasted on the Young (2010).

Eric Shango as Danny

Eric Shango is an English actor best known for Suspicion and Support Me. He will be seen playing Danny in the upcoming Peacock series.

Trigger Point's other cast members include Gavin Sibson, Cal MacAninch, Gwynfor Jones, Mark Stanley, Manjinder Virk, Ralph Ineson, Warren Brown, Kerry Godliman, Nabil Elouahabi, Nadine Marshall and Kris Hitchen. The series will also feature Ewan Mitchell, Michael Akinsulire, Lucy Russell, Salima Saxton, Rick Warden, Kevin Eldon, Tamzin Griffin, Neil Stoddart, Camilla Power, Jennifer Castle and Mo Idriss.

Viewers can stream the thriller on Peacock from Friday, July 8.

