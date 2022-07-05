What time will Dangerous Liaisons air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and more details explored

Netflix is all set to release Dangerous Liaisons, the perfect French romantic thriller where love is treated as a game.

Marking Rachel Suissa's directorial debut, the film is based on a novel of the same name published in 1782 and originally written by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. It revolves around Célène, a 17-year-old high-school student who believes in love and is an idealist. After leaving her fiancé back in Paris, she went on to attend a school in Biarritz where she fell in love with surfer star Tristan.

However, the elite have a different plan for her as she becomes the subject of a cruel bet between Tristan and Vanessa. However, Tristan is determined to win the bet, as his budding relationship with Célène has the potential to derail his plans and hurt her in the process.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming Netflix film.

When is Dangerous Liaisons expected to air?

Netflix's Dangerous Liaisons is all set to premiere on Friday, July 8 at 12.00AM PT/ 3.00AM ET. The French romantic thriller film is written by Rachel Suissa and Slimane Baptist-Berhoun along with Eleonore Dailly and Edouard De Lachomette as producers.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Célène, at 17, is idealistic. She believes in absolute love, and is more interested in reading than in social networks. She is getting ready for living apart from her fiancé, Pierre, for a while, leaving Paris for Biarritz. Very quickly, she has to face the evil elite of her new school, ruled over by the former big-screen star and Instagram queen Vanessa and the celebrity surfer Tristan, who’s both dangerous and seductive. Célène falls in love with him, but is a long way from suspecting that she is at the centre of a cruel bet between Tristan and Vanessa. Just how far will they go?"

The film stars Paola Locatelli as Célène, Simon Rérolle as Tristan, Ella Pellegrini as Vanessa, Aymeric Fougeron as Pierre, Alexis Michalik as Christophe, Camille Léon-Fucien as Naya, Oscar Lesage as Oscar, Jin Xuan Mao as Tao, Tristan Zanchi as Ben, Julien Lopez as Julius, Héloïse Janjaud as Charlotte and Elsa Duchez as Ariel.

Check out the trailer for the film

The official trailer for Dangerous Liaisons dropped in May and featured Celene and her new Biarritz’s elitist school where she got stuck into a dangerous twisted bet between her fellow classmates Tristan and Vanessa. The runtime of the film is 1 hour and 47 minutes long.

This film is similar to the ’90s classic Cruel Intentions starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair, which was an American cinematic adaptation of Choderlos de Laclos’s Les Liaisons dangereuses.

Today, novel-to-film adaptations are becoming a very common trend, with streaming giant Netflix known to conceptualize and create films based on literature for audiences around the world. The French film promises to give a modern spin to the iconic novel. The book also had a theatrical adaptation in the 1985 play by Christopher Hampton.

Lovers of romantic thrillers can also binge on films and series like Windfall, The Weekend Away, and Into The Night on Netflix. The cinematography for Dangerous Liaisons is done by Giovanni Fiore Coltellacci.

Stream Dangerous Liaisons on Netflix from Friday, July 8.

