What time will The Princess air on Hulu? Release date, trailer, and more details explored

Hulu is all set to put a spin on a tale as old as time in its upcoming fantasy action film, The Princess. Directed by Le-Van Kiet and written by Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton, the film revolves around a locked-up princess who refuses to marry and instead becomes a sword-wielding heroine, determined to fight her way to freedom.

Hulu's The Princess is all set to premiere on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET.

Exploring the plot and the trailer for upcoming Hulu film, The Princess

The film belongs to the fantasy-action genre as it tracks the journey of the young princess locked away in a tower by her father after she refuses to marry a sociopathic prince. Due to the failed marriage, the suitor tries to overtake her father's throne, which is why the princess needs to protect herself and her family.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father's castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father's throne, the princess must protect her family and save her kingdom."

The film stars Joey King as the titular character, Dominic Cooper as Julius, Olga Kurylenko as Moira, and Veronica Ngo as Linh, along with Martin Taskov and Ivo Arakov. The film is produced by Toby Jaffe, Neal H. Moritz and Derek Kolstad.

Check out the trailer

The official trailer dropped earlier this month and showed us the king's daughter locked away in a tower. The helpless princess is in chains, and an angry prince is seen confronting the king and reminding him of the promise he made. The promise is almost fulfilled as the princess is seen walking down the aisle with her father, but she runs off just as they are about to get married.

The princess reiterates that she is not a piece of property that can be traded and they are not aware of who they are messing with. She is then seen fighting off men while still dressed in her wedding gown. She also meets an ally who helps her fight her enemies.

In an interview with Byrdie last year, Joey King spoke about her intense training and the satisfying exhaustion that came with it. She shared:

"I wake up, I pack my Gatorade and many liters of water. I eat a big breakfast: a bowl of oats with lots of fruit and some toast. I head to training, where I go for it for a few hours. Then I have meetings to prepare for the rest of the film. Then I take a shower, shove myself in an ice bath, and then I am miserable while I'm doing that. But then I get out and sleep like a goddamn baby."

She further added:

"This sounds odd, but I didn't know I was the type of person that needs exercise to not feel wound up. If I'm feeling pent up and I don't know why, if I just move my body, then all of a sudden I'm so much more relaxed. When I finish this movie, I'll feel like I can do anything."

You can stream the film on Hulu from Friday, July 1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far