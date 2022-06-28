What time will Breeders season 3 episode 9 (finale part 1) air on FX? Release date, trailer and more details about Martin Freeman's series

FX's popular parental dark comedy, Breeders, is all set to bid farewell with another season ending soon. The ninth episode, which is also the season three finale, will premiere on Monday, June 27.

The series is created by Martin Freeman, Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell. It follows two parents who struggle with parenthood and is partially based on Freeman's own experiences. The series initially premiered in 2020, followed by the second season in 2021 and the third one premiering last month.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming finale of Breeders Season 3.

When is the Season 3 finale of Breeders expected to air?

FX's Season 3 finale of Breeders, will premiere on Monday, June 27 at 10 pm. The upcoming episode is titled No More: Part One and will be the first part of the two-part finale, wherein part two will air on Monday, July 11.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"A power outage throws Jim and Jackie’s golden anniversary party into chaos. In addition, Jim and Jackie are both having difficulty adjusting to their new circumstances. Paul and Luke’s increasing hatred reaches a dramatic and terrifying conclusion. Luke must make a choice between Jacob and Ruby. Ally encounters someone who changes her perspective on Paul."

The season stars Martin Freeman as Paul Worsley, Daisy Haggard as Ally Grant, Stella Gonet as Leah, Joanna Bacon as Jackie and Alun Armstrong as Jim. At the same time, it has Patrick Baladi as Darren, Tim Steed as Carl, George Wakeman and Alex Eastwood as Luke and Jayda Eyles and Eve Prenelle as Ava.

Episode 8 recap

The previous episode of Breeders Season 3 was titled No Way Back. The episode used flashbacks to highlight how Paul and Ally's relationship had evolved as they no longer enjoyed making judgements about others. While Paul regretted Luke's loneliness, he befriends someone who recommends Charles Bukowski's poems to him.

At the same time, the Housing Association was forcing Jim and Jackie to downsize due to their unnecessarily large rooms. The two were enraged as they were going to lose their new buddies and according to Jim, if one does not have enough friends, they die. It was clearly bad news for Paul as Jim claimed he did not have any friends, similar to Luke.

Meanwhile, after running into Dean Andrews, Ally and Paul found Jacob in their house. As for Paul, he was placed in a good place by Dean even though it made him less and less interested in Ally. However, Ava no longer wanted to be friends with Chloe.

Check out the trailer for the finale

The trailer for the Season 3 finale of Breeders dropped last week and featured Jim and Jackie’s golden wedding anniversary. However, a power outage caused the characters to express their frustrations. The clip eventually reached a scene between Paul and Luke that might change everything in the future.

Episode 9 will be directed by Oliver Parsons and written by Simon Blackwell ande ach season of the show has a total of 10 episodes with a runtime of 30 minutes. The show is known for its humorous and playful approach besides taking risks and being fearless.

The series is executively produced by Martin Freeman, Chris Addison, Simon Blackwell, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Michael Wiggs and Ben Palmer.

Stream the finale of Breeders Season 3 on FX on Monday, June 27.

