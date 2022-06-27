What time will Duncanville season 3 episode 10 (finale) air on Fox? Release date, plot and more details explored

It's time to bid farewell to yet another season of FOX's popular adult animated sitcom, Duncanville.

Created by Amy Poehler, Mike Scully and Julie Scully, the series is about Duncan Harris, a teenager who is always one step away from making a good decision.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming finale of Duncanville Season 3.

When is the Season 3 finale of Duncanville

expected to air?

The Season 3 finale of Duncanville is all set to premiere on Sunday, June 26 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on FOX. It it also available to stream on Prime Video.

The series is voiced by stars Amy Poehler as Duncan and Annie, Ty Burrell as Jack, Riki Lindhome as Kimberly, Betsy Sodaro as Bex, and Yassir Lester as Yangzi. Meanwhile, Zach Cherry voices Wolf, Joy Osmanski voices Jing, Rashida Jones voices Mia and Wiz Khalifa is Mr. Mitch.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"To please his father, Jack works hard at keeping a tight rein on the home finances, but Duncan feels he’s entitled to take the reins of power once he obtains a job and contributes to the family budget."

It also guest stars Tress MacNeille as Reptila/Rob Reiner’s Mom/CPS Automated Recording, and Gerald McRaney as Grampy Dick. Meanwhile, it has James Adomian as Hal/Decapitated Head/Benjamin Franklin, Natalie Palamides as Toodles Nurse, Betsy Sodaro as Octavia (Bex’s Grandma). Finally, it has Joy Osmanski as Baby Yoda, Aaron Lee as Tom Hanks/Guy Fieri.

Episode 9 recap

In the previous episode of Duncanville, Jack was surprised to find out that Ronnie D's Axe Hole was still open. He reminisced about Ronnie D and accidentally injured him and was also convinced to buy the Axe Hole while he recuperated at his home.

While Jack and Kimberly helped inside, Duncan became a sign spinner. Mr. Mitch taught him how to spin signs properly so that he could get "honks." However, Mr. Mitch took over his turf and Duncan challenged him to a sign spin-off.

Just as Ronnie D came to the realization that he enjoyed family life, Jack realized that young people were not interested in classic rock. He was later hit with an IRS notice of $200,000.

Meanwhile, Ronnie D admitted that he hated running the store as he barely made money and Jack suggested they create an accident so the insurance can cover it. So the two put on a show with rigged fireworks that the crowd seemed to love.

However, it was Duncan and Mr. Mitch's sign spin off that ended up setting the building on fire. Kimberly showed an interest in the guitar and Wolf started a podcast with the equipment brought from Jack.

More about the upcoming finale

Duncanville's third season premiered in May this year and had a total of 10 episodes, with the finale premiering this week. It is executively produced by Mike Scully, Julie Thacker Scully, Amy Poehler, Dave Becky and John Viener. Its producers are Jordan Grief, Seungyong Ji and Jerron Horton.

In the upcoming episode, titled Moneyballs, Duncan will get a job and start contributing to the household budget. This would lead him to believe that he will be entitled to be the head of the family. Meanwhile, Jack wishes to impress his dad and prove that he has control over his household.

Catch the finale of Duncanville Season 3 on FOX on Sunday, June 26.

