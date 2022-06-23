What time will Maya Rudolph's Loot air on Apple TV+? Release date, trailer, and more details explored

Apple TV+'s workplace comedy, Loot, is about rich people with Maya Rudolph as the lead, and that's enough explanation for it to become a weekend must-watch.

Created and written by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, the series revolves around a billionaire who puts her divorce settlement money to good use after realizing she has a charity foundation of her own, which will give her a chance to turn her life around.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the highly anticipated workplace comedy, premiering at 3:00 AM ET on June 24.

When is Loot expected to air?

Apple TV+'s Loot is set to premiere on Friday, June 24 at 3:00 AM ET. It had its red carpet premiere event last week at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles.

The series follows billionaire Molly who gets betrayed by her husband of 20 years, causing her to spiral publicly. After reaching rock bottom, she learns she has a charity foundation that does not need all the bad press she's getting, eventually embarking on a new journey with devoted and trusting people by her side.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"After divorcing her husband of 20 years, Molly Novak must figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement. She decides to reengage with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world-finding herself along the way."

Loot stars Maya Rudolph as Molly Novak, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Sofia Salinas, Joel Kim Booster as Nicholas, Nat Faxon as Arthur, Ron Funches as Howard, Olivier Martinez as Jean-Pierre, Adam Scott as John Novak, Dylan Gelula as Hailey, and Gian Franco Tordi as Doctor. It is executively produced by Dave Becky, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Matt Hubbard, Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph, and Alan Yang.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming series

Apple TV+ dropped the official trailer for Loot earlier this month, and it featured Molly and her billionaire life until she learned she got cheated on by her husband. The clip opened with her big birthday gift, moving on to the party where she found out about her husband's affair.

Her divorce made her face life independently, from sobbing and crying in her expensive bag closet to landing an $87 billion settlement. The biggest surprise was the call she received from her charity foundation that she didn't even know she had in the first place. Molly wishes to turn things around and put her new riches to some good use.

In an interview, the executive producer and series lead Maya Rudoph shared:

"With rich people, we can live vicariously through their lives and see things that we wouldn't normally. We all want to know what it's like to be so rich that you don't have any worries and I think the extravagance of the life of a billionaire does sound fantastical. Some people flaunt it and that can be a really fun and bizarre world to look at with bright cars, huge homes and all the extravagance. When we were talking about this series, we were talking about people who eat rare exotic animals just because they can or flying things and owning things because they can."

The ten-part comedy will release its first three episodes for streaming on the premiere day, with the remaining seven debuting weekly on Fridays on Apple TV+. Loot is loosely inspired by the recent divorces of Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott, as well as Bill and Melinda Gates.

Stream Loot on Apple TV+ from Friday, June 24, at 3:00 AM ET.

