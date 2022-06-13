What time will Melissa McCarthy's God's Favorite Idiot air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and more explored

This week, Netflix is all set to welcome Melissa McCarthy's brand new comedy series, God's Favorite Idiot.

Created by Ben Falcone, the series revolves around him and his wife, Melissa McCarthy, in their roles as Clark and Emily. It follows Clark after he gets struck by lightning and realizes that God has chosen him as His messenger to prevent the apocalypse from happening. The series also looks like a fun romp from Falcone and McCarthy as an on-screen couple.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming apocalyptic comedy.

When is God's Favorite Idiot expected to air?

Netflix's God's Favorite Idiot is set to premiere on Wednesday, June 15 at 3:00 AM ET/ 12:00 AM PT. The series will have sixteen episodes, out of which the first eight episodes will release in the coming week. It will tell the story of a mid-level tech support employee who finds true love in his co-worker. However, their special day turns into a weird one after he gets chosen by God to be the messenger.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"Clark Thompson (Ben Falcone) is a mid-level tech support employee, who takes saunas with his dad, Gene (Kevin Dunn), pines after his co-worker Amily (Melissa McCarthy), and loves his cats. When he starts to glow, he begins to realize this isn’t an average day at the office and God has bigger plans for him. Clark can’t save mankind by himself, he must gather his flock of mismatched co-workers, his longtime crush Amily and angelic allies to outwit Satan herself (Leslie Bibb). Together, they’re just a bunch of average humans coming together for the greater good because, after all, you can’t save the world alone."

God's Favorite Idiot stars Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Bibb, Kevin Dunn, Usman Ally, Steve Mallory, Chris Sandiford, Ana Scotney, and Yanic Truesdale.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming Netflix series

The official trailer for God's Favorite Idiot features Ben Falcone as Clark Thompson, who unexpectedly gets chosen by God to help the world. All is well until the dark forces, a.k.a. Satan, arrives, signaling an impending apocalypse.

The series is executively produced by Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy, Michael McDonald, and Steve Mallory. It was shot around Byron Bay and Ballina in Australia in March 2021. It is a quip-laden take on Brucy Almighty, where a guy is chosen by God and has a crazy experience. Based on the tone, the series looks promising and might be McCarthy's comedic best.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Falcone shared more about the series and how it came to be, stating:

"I’ve been fascinated with theology for a long time. I actually wrote a novel about it in my 20s, with the same name. Melissa is fascinated by the idea of, if somebody was a messenger of God, how would they be received, and how would the messenger themselves react? Especially if it’s someone who’s not the quickest on the uptake. So that was where the idea was born, and then probably two years ago we sketched out a version of it — Melissa suggested it take place at an IT company —and then we pitched it to Netflix."

God's Favorite Idiot on Netflix starts streaming Wednesday, June 15.

