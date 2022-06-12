The Engagement Back-Up cast list: Elise Gatien and others star in UPtv film

UPtv is back with yet another rom-com for viewers to binge-watch this weekend: The Engagement Back-Up.

Directed by Nicholas Humphries and written by Melanie Martinez, the film revolves around Luna and her late father's museum. Luna has to pretend that she is involved with an infamous son of a tech-mogul to save her dad's legacy.

The film tells an entertaining, funny story shot in a beautiful location with vital romantic elements. The leading characters maintain an innocent lie to benefit themselves but realize that telling the truth is always better.

The Engagement Back-Up: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

UPtv's upcoming film, The Engagement Back-Up, is set to premiere on Sunday, June 12 at 7.00 pm ET. Encore showings include Sunday, June 12 at 11.00 pm ET and Saturday, June 18 at 9.00 pm ET. It has a runtime of 1 hour 30 minutes.

The film is executively produced by Sebastian Battro, Tom Berry, Louisa Cadywould, Laurence Braun, Breanne Hartley, and Linda Stregger alongside Breanne Hartley. The film's trailer dropped earlier this week and featured the "weirdest, wildest and the worst proposal."

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"When historian Luna is entrusted with the legacy of her late father’s nautical museum, she pretends that she’s engaged to Jackson, the infamous son of a tech mogul, in order to save it. As she discovers that there’s actually more to Jackson, will she broaden her romantic horizons as well as her professional ones?"

The film's content is for families and does not contain foul language. Let's take a look at the cast of the rom-com.

Elise Gatien as Luna

Canadian actress and dancer Elise Gatien is best known for her work in Ghost Wars, Colony, Supernatural, iZombie, Smallville, and Tower Prep. She is from British Columbia and has studied ballet, tap, and contemporary dancing since the age of 4 and started with modeling and commercial acting as a teenager.

Gatien will be seen portraying the role of Luna in the upcoming UPtv rom-com.

Preston Vanderslice as Jackson Valentine

Texan-born Preston Vanderslice is best known for Blonde Ambition, Arrow, Cloak & Dagger, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, and Mystery 101, among several other projects.

He will be seen portraying the role of Jackson Valentine in The Engagement Back-Up.

Beverley Elliott as Lynn

Canadian actress and writer Beverley Elliott are best known for her work in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Kingdom Hospital, Bordertown, Harper's Island, Once Upon a Time, Unforgiven, and 2012 among several other projects.

She will be seen portraying the role of Lynn in the upcoming UPtv rom-com.

Jessie Fraser as Posey Valentine

Jessie Fraser is a British actress best known for The Man in the High Castle, Van Helsing, Supernatural, The Man in the High Castle, A Million Little Things, and The Whispers and Mistresses, among others.

She will be seen portraying the role of Posey Valentine in The Engagement Back-Up.

Other film cast members include Robyn Bradley as Isabel Valentine, Heather-Claire Nortey as Joanne, Cameron McDonald as Dominic, Ali Karr as Nolan Elias, Gregory Bennett as Victor Valentine, and Monique Helbig as Imogen Heron.

Catch The Engagement Back-Up on UPtv from Sunday, June 12.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far