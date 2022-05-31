Mystic Season 1 cast list: Macey Chipping, Max Crean and others star in UP tv show

UP tv is all set to bring its viewers a series about ponies and teen riders saving the day in Mystic.

Created by Amy Shindler and Beth Chalmers, the series is based on Pony Club Secrets, Stacy Gregg's series of pony novels. It is set on the fictional peninsula of Kauri Point and revolves around a London girl who uncovers a series of secrets surrounding a mysterious injured horse and a threat to the environment in wild New Zealand.

Mystic Season 1: Ensemble cast, synopsis, and trailer

UP tv's Mystic is all set to premiere on Thursday, June 2 with its first season. It will also be available to stream on UP Faith and Family Platform. The official trailer for the series dropped earlier this month. It originally premiered in 2020 on CBBC, TVNZ and Seven Network, and was further renewed for two more seasons.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"A group of horse-mad teenagers who are regulars at their local stables on the fictional peninsula of Kauri Point."

The first season has a total of 13 episodes, each premiering every Thursday at 9.00 PM ET.

Here's a look at the cast of the New Zealand teen drama.

Macey Chipping as Issie Brown

British actress Macey Chipping is best known for Vampire Academy, Redemption and Holby City. She will be seen portraying the lead character, Issie Brown, in UP tv's teen drama.

Her character is a newbie who has moved from London to Kauri Point and is struggling to make friends. However, upon meeting the wild ponies, she decides to stay and push away the homesickness.

Max Crean as Dan Townley

Max Crean is an actor best known for Mystic and Power Rangers Dino Fury. He will be seen portraying Dan Townley in the upcoming teen drama. His character is one of Kauri Point's teen riders.

Laura Patch as Amanda Brown

British actress Amanda Brown is best known for Bad Mother, Alright Now, Star Stories, Life Begins, Dolly and Laura, After Life, Being Human and Doll & Em among several other projects.

Brown will seen portraying Amanda Brown in UP tv's teen drama. Her character is Issie's mother.

Antonia Robinson as Natasha Tucker

Antonia Robinson is an actress best known for The New Legends of Monkey, The Brokenwood Mysteries and Mystic. She will be seen portraying Natasha Tucker in the UP tv series. Her character is one of Kauri Point's teen riders.

Other cast members of the show include Phil Brown, Kirk Torrance, Jonny Brugh, Cathy Downes, Jacqueline Joe, Joshua Tan, Harriet Walton, Romy Mukerjee, Milo Cawthorne, Katlyn Wong, Anais Shand, Kelson Henderson, Carrie Green, Alison Bruce, Xander Manktelow, Madeleine Adams and Annise Boothroyd.

Watch Mystic on UP tv from June 2.

