What time will That Damn Michael Che Season 2 air on HBO Max? Release date and more explored

Michael Che is back with another season of That Damn Michael Che this week on HBO Max. Season 2 of That Damn Michael Che is directed by Alice Mathais and Gary Richardson, with Richardson also serving as head writer. The upcoming season will focus on a single topical theme for each episode, like religion, race, and more.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Season 2 of the sketch comedy show that is releasing on May 26, 2022.

When is the season 2 of That Damn Michael Che expected to air?

Season 2 of That Damn Michael Che is set to debut on Thursday, May 26, at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT on HBO Max. The Max Original comedy sketch show will air with all six episodes.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"From Emmy-nominated comedian Michael Che’s distinct perspective, comes a groundbreaking sketch comedy series that illustrates what it feels like to experience various everyday situations. With Che interweaving candid reflections throughout, each episode features comedy legends and rising stars alike in sharp, original vignettes that center around a particular theme or incident.

It continues:

Tackling the uncomfortable truths behind provocative and timely topics such as race, cancel culture, and reproductive rights, That Damn Michael Che is as thought-provoking as it is laugh-out-loud funny."

The show is executively produced by Michael Che, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin Doyle, co-executively produced by Alice Mathias, Gary Richardson, Ayesha Rokadia, Daniel Powell, and Alex Bach, and produced by Willa Slaughter.

Season 1 recap

The previous season of That Damn Michael Che followed a theme or incident such as police brutality, unemployment, and falling in love and used sketches and vignettes to illustrate what it's like to experience all of it from a black person's perspective. The show focused more on honesty rather than being right, even if it meant being controversial.

The previous season guest-starred Billy Porter, Reggie Conquest, and Godfrey. Porter portrayed the role of a security guard in the building with the stuck elevator, Conquest played a variety of supporting roles, and Godfrey showed off his live-action sketch chops as a faux Steve Harvey and as an ex-con with a unique fitness program to sell to plus-sized women.

More about the upcoming season

The official trailer for the comedy sketch show dropped last week and featured Che telling his Saturday Night Live Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, who is heading straight to the omelet bar, that he was at an all-black breakfast event.

The clip starts with a sketch that defines the tone of the show. Che can be seen getting into his seat before the pilot, David Alan Grier, instructs everyone to say, "Jesus, take the wheel." Perplexed, Che responded, "Well, the pilot should take the wheel, right?"

The guests include Wayne Brady, Reggie Conquest, Ziwe Fumudoh, Heidi Gardner, Charlamagne tha God, Sam Jay, Lori Laing, Tim Meadows, Questlove, Sam Richardson, Amy Schumer, and Kenan Thompson.

Stream Season 2 of That Damn Michael Che on HBO Max from May 26.

Edited by Danyal Arabi