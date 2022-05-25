Who was Chelsea Bruck and how did she die? Oxygen series Dateline: Secrets Uncovered to explore Halloween murder

Oxygen's bone-chilling series, Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, is about taking a second look at some of the most gruesome murders in recent history. This week, it will focus on Chelsea Bruck's murder.

The upcoming episode revolves around the Halloween murder of 22-year-old Michigan girl Chelsea Bruck. Catch the episode, The Halloween Party, on Wednesday, May 25.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Chelsea Bruck before watching Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered.

Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive content.

Who was Chelsea Bruck?

Chelsea Bruck was a 22-year-old girl from Michigan who went missing after attending a Halloween party in Frenchtown Township in October 2014. She was the youngest of five children - three older sisters and one brother. She had planned on attending the Monroe Community College to earn a culinary degree.

On the night of her disappearance, she was wearing a Poison Ivy costume found six months later at an industrial site. Chelsea Bruck's remains were discovered on April 24, 2015, in a wooded lot on Briar Hill Road in Ash Township, 15 miles away from the party.

What happened to Chelsea Bruck? Timeline explored

On October 26, 2014, Chelsea Bruck was last seen alive at a Halloween party she attended in rural Frenchtown Township, 35 miles south of Detroit.

On April 25, 2015, the human remains of Chelsea Bruck were discovered in dense woods, 10 miles away from where the party was held.

On September 2, 2015, a pair of leggings were found near the site of her remains, on which a DNA of an unknown male was analyzed. According to the Wayne County Medical Examiner, Bruck died from blunt force trauma to the head, and numerous other fractures were seen on her face, jaw, neck and teeth.

It was reported that Bruck's body was too decomposed to analyze if she was strangled as it only took about two and a half minutes of sustained pressure to choke someone to death.

On July 21, 2016, Detectives discovered that the DNA was connected to 28-year-old Daniel Clay. On July 22, 2016, Clay was arrested and at his trial, a Monroe County Sheriff’s detective testified that Clay told him that he didn't mean to kill her. He said he gave her a ride after the party, and the two went on to share some intimate moments in the backseat of Clay's car. He further shared that Bruck "went limp" after she asked him to choke and slap her.

The detective also shared that Clay had claimed that he tried performing CPR but couldn’t revive her. According to reports, Clay told the police that he drove around for more than half an hour because he did not know what to do. He also admitted to leaving Bruck's body in a wooden area.

On July 25, 2016, Clay was charged with second-degree murder, followed by additional charges on September 22, 2016, one of which was a count of concealment of a body.

On November 2, 2016, Clay's murder charge was upped to open murder. The jury could consider a first-degree premeditated murder charge, which carried a mandatory life sentence.

On May 16, 2017, Clay was found guilty of first-degree murder, and on July 13, 2017, he was sentenced to life in prison.

About Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Season 10 premiered in March 2021. The series has been on the air for more than 25 years on NBC and has brought many investigations to light. The series takes a second look at some of the most mysterious cases in recent history.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is hosted by Emmy-winning journalists Craig Melvin and Kate Snow. Together, the two explore the stories through firsthand accounts told by people who were close to the crime, including investigators and family members.

Catch the brand new episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Season 10 on Oxygen this Wednesday, May 25, at 8.00 pm ET.

