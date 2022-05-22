What time will Family Guy Season 20 finale air on FOX? Details explored

FOX's Family Guy is set to bid farewell to Season 20 with a finale episode this Sunday, hoping for more Griffin family drama next season.

Created by Seth MacFarlane, the series follows the dysfunctional Griffin family, consisting of Peter, Lois, Meg, Chris, Stewie, and the family dog Brian. They live together in their hometown of Quahog.

Viewers need to know everything about the season finale of Family Guy's Season 20.

When is the season finale of Family Guy Season 20 expected to air?

The season finale of Family Guy Season 20 is all set to premiere on Sunday, May 22 at 9.30 pm ET on FOX. This season's voice stars include Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, Patrick Warburton, Arif Zahir and Chris Parnell. It is also available to stream on Vudu, Hulu, Hotstar, Prime Video, and AppleTV+.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Peter attends a business conference in Atlantic City with Preston. Meanwhile, Stewie helps Chris prepare for his role in Adam West High’s rendition of Romeo and Juliet in the all-new Jersey Bore."

The season is executively produced by Seth MacFarlane, Alec Sulkin, Richard Appel, Steve Callaghan, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann, Tom Devanney, and Patrick Meighan.

Recap of Episode 19

In the previous episode of Family Guy Season 20, First Blood, Stewie discovered some blood in his trunks and suspected that he would get his period after using the slip'n'slide at a block party. However, Brian was convinced that the blood was due to him hurting himself on a bump in the slide, but Stewie did not believe him until he discovered that he wasn't bleeding the next day.

Meanwhile, Peter and the guys felt more tired than usual, which bagged them a weekend by Mayor Wild West at his dude ranch to get their 'mojo' back. He trained the boys to become cowboys, making them do a cattle run where a bear attacked them and stole Peter's hat.

After learning about spotting, Stewie assumed that he and Rupert were pregnant. This time around, Brian was unable to snap Stewie out of it, and after faking an abortion, Stewie revealed that he was never pregnant and was aware of the same. Then the guys decided to get back at the bear only to learn that it was Mayor West in the bear suit, testing them.

At the end of the episode, Lois attended a female version of the ranch along with Bonnie and Donna, only to find the activities there mundane. When she stated that she liked the male version of it better, Mayor West noted that he liked the original version of Ghostbusters better.

More about the finale

Season 20 of Family Guy debuted in September 2021 and is set to conclude this Sunday, May 22, with its 20th episode. The episode will feature Stewie showing interest in directing his brother, Chris', high school production of Romeo and Juliet to the point where he might step in as one of the leads. Meanwhile, Peter Griffin will take off with Preston to Atlantic City, and viewers can expect several surprises.

The show has been renewed for another season so catch all the previous seasons and the upcoming season finale of Family Guy Season 20 on FOX this Sunday, May 22.

