Dateline: Secrets Uncovered: How did Dave Kroupa and Cari Farver meet?

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, the top-rated and must-watch true-crime show, is currently in its 10th season and is all set to launch its latest episode this May 18 (Wednesday), 2022, on Oxygen.

Episode 54 will explore and depict the absolute jaw-dropping true-crime murder of Cari Farver.

The episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered has been titled, Scorned, and according to the official synopsis of the episode :

"Dave Kroupa and Cari Farver began a casual fling. Then Cari disappeared, but Dave was getting disturbing texts from her. It was a mystery that linked three women with one man in a case of jealousy, secret identity and murder."

It is safe to say that since the release of the synopsis, true-crime fans have been eagerly waiting to see how the case will unfold. Before the episode makes its arrival, find out about the relationship between Cari Farver and Dave Kroupa and its connection with the murder case without any further delay.

Learn all about Dave Kroupa and Cari Farver ahead of the latest episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered premieres

What was the relationship like between Cari Farver and Dave Kroupa?

Dave Kroupa, a man in his mid-30s and the father of two children, shifted to Omaha in 2012 with his then-girlfriend, Amy Flora. He took a job as a manager of an auto repair shop there.

Shortly after the move, Kroupa separated from his long-term girlfriend Amy Flora and signed up on several dating sites. On one such site, he met a woman named Shanna Elizabeth Golyar. Golyar, who was also a mother of two children, went by the name 'Liz.'

Soon after, they started dating. However, shortly after that, Dave Kroupa clearly stated to Liz that he wanted to see other women.

Almost six months after Kroupa's meeting with Golyar, he reportedly met a woman named Cari Farver, on whom the latest episode of the intriguing true-crime show Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is based. Farver was also a single mother.

Their first meeting occurred at Dave Kroupa's auto repair shop when Cari Farver brought in her car for maintenance purposes. As they continued to talk about her car, sparks were flying between them, as reported by Kroupa himself.

Dave Kroupa exclaimed in an interview:

"When we looked at each other, there was a little spark,...She's showing me something inside the vehicle and we're standing there, and we're very close...and there was some tension."

After their encounter, Dave reportedly asked Cari on a date, and the two hit it off right away. Reportedly, after their date, Dave took her to his apartment, where things began to heat up between the two. However, Cari told Dave that she did not want a serious relationship at the time, and Dave was relieved as he wanted the same.

On her way out of Dave's apartment, she passed right by Liz Goylar, who was coming to Dave's to pick up some things she left there. It was a brief 10-second encounter between the two women.

Cari Farver, sadly, did not have any idea how her life was about to turn upside down after this brief encounter with Liz Goylar.

Watch Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Season 10 Episode 54 on Oxygen, which will explore this heartbreaking relationship tale that ended with a gruesome murder.

