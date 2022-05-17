Who killed Cari Farver? Dateline: Secrets Uncovered set to explore 

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is a highly intriguing and much-popular true-crime show. Currently in its 10th season, Dateline's latest episode is all set to chronicle the astounding and heart-wrenching murder mystery story of Cari Farver. She was a charming single mother and was allegedly murdered by a woman named Shanna Elizabeth Golyar.

Episode 54 of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Season 10 will make its arrival on the 18th of May (Wednesday), 2022, on Oxygen.

The official description of the episode, titled 'Scorned,' says:

"Dave Kroupa and Cari Farver began a casual fling. Then Cari disappeared, but Dave was getting disturbing texts from her. It was a mystery that linked three women with one man in a case of jealousy, secret identity and murder."

Without further ado, let's dive deep and find out all about the killer of Cari Farver ahead of Episode 54 of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Season 10 releases.

All about the murderer of Cari Farver before Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Season 10 Episode 54 arrives

What happened to Cari Farver?

Cari Farver was an extraordinarily charming and warm single mother-of-one who went missing on the 13th of November, 2012. The latest episode of the true-crime show Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Season 10 is based on her mysterious murder case. She met a man named Dave Kroupa when she went to an auto repair shop with her car.

From the beginning of their encounter, they were reportedly attracted to each other. In Dave Kroupa's own words:

"When we looked at each other, there was a little spark,...She's showing me something inside the vehicle and we're standing there, and we're very close...and there was some tension."

Reportedly, the two immediately started dating after their first encounter, and Dave Kroupa asked her to come to his apartment. Cari and Dave both did not want a serious relationship at the time, even though they had a significant connection.

When Cari was leaving Dave's apartment after their date, she reportedly crossed paths with Shanna Elizabeth Golyar, who was also dating Dave Kroupa six months earlier. She came to pick up some things she left in Dave's apartment. Cari and Shanna reportedly had a 10-second encounter that day.

Later on, Cari started to stay at Dave's place when she got a job near his place. On November 13, 2012, Dave received a text message from Cari saying she wanted them to move in together, to which Dave replied that he was not interested.

That night, when Dave returned to his apartment, Cari had left.

Who murdered Cari Farver?

On November 13, 2012, Cari went missing. However, Dave, Cari's mother, Nancy Raney, and her son started to receive strange messages from Cari saying unexpectedly rude and quite mean things.

Messages sent to Dave's phone were also quite threatening. Nancy filed a missing report for her daughter to the police soon after. When Cari reportedly began to miss essential occasions such as her son's birthday and birthday, her mother knew something was wrong. Meanwhile, they all kept on getting shocking texts from Cari.

Weeks and months turned into years, but Cari was not found. In 2015, when a new team began investigating the case, it was later revealed that it was allegedly none other than Shanna Elizabeth Golyar who murdered Cari and pretended to be her while texting Dave for years. She reportedly did all of this to avoid suspicion of being the murderer of Cari.

She allegedly went on to the lengths to burn down her pet dogs and shot herself in the leg to prevent the truth from coming out. However, in 2017, she was reportedly sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Cari Farver.

Don't forget to catch Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Season 10, Episode 54, premiering this May 18 (Wednesday), 2022, on Oxygen.

