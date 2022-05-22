How did Kristy Harris die and who killed her? Oxygen's Exhumed: Killer Revealed revisits young mother's tragic death

Oxygen's tragic and bone-chilling Exhumed: Killer Revealed returned this month with a brand new season. The upcoming episode of the series, set to focus on the murder of Kristy Harris in 1994, is bound to leave viewers in shock.

Directed by Chad Cunningham, Exhumed: Killer Revealed revolves around suspenseful exhumations that help solve cold cases with breakthroughs, ultimately bringing justice to the lives lost at the hands of murderers.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Kristy Harris before watching Oxygen's Exhumed: Killer Revealed.

Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive content.

Who was Kristy Harris?

Kristy Harris was a 19-year-old mother who was killed and found in the backyard of her home in Clermont County in 1994. According to her fiancé, Don Mills, he saw her lying on her back with a bottle of alcohol in her hand.

According to Patty Branum, Kristy's mother, Don, and Kristy had been together for four and a half years. The two had begun dating in high school, and in 1990, Kristy was pregnant with their child, Destiny. However, it was revealed that the couple shared a rocky relationship, and by 1994, things got worse.

Kristy and Destiny moved in with Kristy's mother, but Don and Kristy would continue to argue over Destiny's custody, child support, and visitation. One such argument ended with Don refusing to return Destiny to Kristy after a weekend visit.

In 1994, Kristy was awarded temporary custody of Destiny, and Don was ordered to pay child support. This led to Don and Kristy spending more and more time together, and a month before she was murdered, Don and Kristy became engaged.

What happened to Kristy Harris? Court details and more

As per the coroner, Kristy choked on her vomit after drinking too much, but according to Kristy's family, she rarely drank. What remained hidden in this case was the horrifying way she died, which was revealed after her body was exhumed. The exhumation found a blade of grass in her throat, revealing that she was held down to the ground until she sucked up a blade of grass, gasping for air. This meant that it was a murder.

In 1996, Don Mills was convicted of murdering his fiancée, Kristy Harris, and was sent to prison for 15 years. According to Mills, the jury sentenced him wrongly back then, but he admitted that the jury got it right. Confessing to a murder works well if the convict wishes to get out on parole. However, every time Mills was up for parole, Kristy's family would go to argue for his parole before the parole board members.

According to Kristy's mother, Patty Brannum, she received letters from Mills stating that he and Kristy had gotten into an argument where he lost his temper and killed her. These letters were also sent out to the prosecutor and the judge.

Mills did not mention his girlfriend, his custody issues, or his problems with having to pay child support for him and Kristy's daughter. Kristy and Don were splitting up the night she was killed. She also revealed that Kristy and Don's daughter was afraid of her father and was present when her mother was killed.

Kristy's mom also told the parole board that 20 years was not enough to bring justice to her daughter's murder. The petition against Mills' release as the only way to get justice for Kristy was to keep Don Mills in prison forever.

More about Oxygen's Exhumed: Killer Revealed

Oxygen's Exhumed: Killer Revealed Season 2 dropped earlier this month and is executively produced by real-life couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. The series explores different kinds of murder cases where the only way to resolve them is by exhuming a victim's body, which helps bring new details to the table.

In each episode of Exhumed: Killer Revealed, a family grapples with the decision to unearth the body of their loved one, which leads to critical breakthroughs and unexpected plot twists to bring justice. A team of medical examiners help to break down new and old forensic evidence and discover essential details of each case to help grieving families find closure.

The second season of Exhumed: Killer Revealed will feature ten episodes. The trailer for the new season featured different individuals going through the hardships of reliving the tragic loss of their loved ones.

Catch the brand new episode of Exhumed: Killer Revealed Season 2 on Oxygen this Sunday, May 22, at 7.00 pm ET.

