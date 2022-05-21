Night Sky Episode 1: A promising introduction to the hidden land-turned-getaway to the stars 

A warm old couple with a hidden secret is what Amazon Prime's latest sci-fi, Night Sky, is all about.

Directed by Juan José Campanella, the series revolves around a married old couple, Franklin and Irene York, who discover a portal in their backyard that leads to a deserted planet. The first episode, written by Holden Miller, stars J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Night Sky Episode 1 review: Meet Irene and Franklin York

Amazon Prime's Night Sky introduces viewers to its lead characters, Irene and Franklin, with a little backstory and their current life. Irene, who met Franklin at a bar ages ago, is now recovering from a fall she had the previous year, leaving her mostly wheelchair-bound while her husband, Franklin, is shifting towards being forgetful.

While the trailer may have focused on the sci-fi elements of the series, it is an emotional drama about an aging couple with marvelous performances by J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek. The episode opens with flashbacks of the two where Franklin first laid eyes upon his future wife after missing a pool shot, just to get an introduction with her. Jumping to fifty years later, the two are happily married even if they appear a bit weary.

A hidden portal

While the old couple might seem like the everyday grandparents one sees, that's not the case with the Yorks. The couple has a hidden secret portal to the alien world under their garden shed. The first episode of Night Sky, titled To The Stars, takes viewers on a journey addressing both humans and the possible aliens.

In the episode, the two visit the hidden portal every once in a while due to its breathtaking view. A vista of stars, constellations and planets await them, and it seems to be more of Irene's thing who repeatedly, night-after-night, says, "Let's look at the stars tonight." It is pretty clear that going down this literal rabbit hole is not something new to them, but it is important for them to keep this portal a secret.

Endless possibilities

Soon after the portal is seen, a thousand questions arise about its existence and how it has still not been discovered by anyone else. The Yorks drop little clues about the portal's history and its dangers every now and then, but even for them, it's an unclear concept that they know very little of. But this is also what gives Night Sky an array of endless possibilities and plot directions.

With an odd couple like this, there is always someone snooping around and it's usually a neighbor. The same is the case in Night Sky where Byron, a suspicious neighbor, thinks that the Yorks are hiding something and begins snooping around for evidence.

The Yorks

As the episode progresses, a few more characters are introduced but hold very little significance, atleast in the first episode. The episode spends most of its time on the Yorks and their discovery instead of the other cast members, who it might be saving for later.

On their visit to Irene's doctor, Franklin decides to run errands and meets up with his granddaughter, Denise. He then learns that Byron's wife had reached out to Denise showing concern about the old couple after their neighbor saw them out in the dark at night.

This is where J.K. Simmons' acting shines through as he expresses confusion and fragility. It can be considered somewhat of a depressing angle as Night Sky's director, Juan José Campanella, tried to shift the focus to the fragility of later life but with heartfelt emotion by giving viewers an authentic and loving couple.

Warm and promising

All-in-all, the premiere shows promise and hope, instantly hooking viewers in and leaving them hanging onto the couple's every word. This is the type of couple one would not want to see get hurt because of the warmth they bring, making viewers grow attached to them as if they are their own grandparents. Night Sky is nothing but a brilliant script with a great concept and endless possibilities.

Night Sky is now available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Edited by Somava