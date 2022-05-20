A Perfect Pairing review: A sweet and savory rom-com blended perfectly 

Netflix has gifted yet another film, A Perfect Pairing, for its viewers to enjoy on the weekend.

Directed by Stuart McDonald with a script by Hilary Galanoy and Elizabeth Hackett, the film revolves around a wine-company executive who travels to Australia to bag a major client, only to work as a ranch hand and spark some romance with a local.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

A Perfect Pairing review: A sweet blend of wine and romance

Netflix's A Perfect Pairing brought a sweet and savory change to the rom-com genre. However, it is everything a traditional rom-com would have - a dreamy and unreal job, a beautiful landscape, and a handsome farm boy. The film revolves around a wine sales executive, Lola Alvarez, who works at an Australian sheep farm to win over a major new client but falls for the rugged and mysterious local, Max.

A Perfect Pairing wastes no time establishing Lola's girl-boss character and her struggles. But the movie feels like a fresh hit of energy, all thanks to Victoria Justice, who is portraying Lola. The base plot of the film is the usual one where unlikely people meet in unlikely places, and while overcoming challenges, they fall in love.

An unbounded energy

Victoria, as Lola, might look like a cliche, but the way she was able to deliver even the cheesiest of lines naturally is something to applaud. While her character might seem exhausting to be friends with, her one-liners are something to remember.

What makes her unbounded energy even more impressive is that it balances out perfectly with Max's rough appearance, making them a perfect pair, much like the film's title. Instead of being a snarky, impatient, and dismissive farmboy, Max is patient, quiet, and helpful, even when sarcastic. Hearing Adam Demos' Australian accent was a bonus.

Australian landscapes as its finest

A Perfect Pairing is true to its theme, with its cozy small-town feel and the stunning Australian landscape. Lovers of wine will relate to the film and appreciate Lola and Max's romantic getaway to the winery, giving an excellent little tour of the stunning family wine cellar.

The catch of the film, like every other rom-com, is the inevitable yet predictable reveal at the end, which adds to all the drama. However, the dreamy element here is not Max but Lola's zeal as a careerist, making viewers believe that dreams come true.

A perfect weekend watch

All-in-all, A Perfect Pairing seems rooted in a kind of recognizable reality. The movie is a perfect weekend watch because it does not put too much emotional strain on the viewers. It is the ideal cheesy movie one might need after a long stressful week.

Stream A Perfect Pairing on Netflix.

Edited by Sayati Das