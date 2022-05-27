My Mom Made Me Do It cast list: Kate Drummond, Lizzie Boys and others star in Lifetime thriller

Lifetime is all ready to give its viewers another thriller this week with My Mom Made Me Do It.

Directed by Jessica Harmon alongside Geoff Dupuy-Holder as a writer, the film revolves around a mother-daughter duo who must save their lives from high-profile criminals in order to pay off their debts. The TV film was originally titled Deadly Secrets.

My Mom Made Me Do It: Ensemble cast, synopsis, and trailer

Lifetime's upcoming thriller, My Mom Made Me Do It, is all set to premiere on Friday, May 27 at 8/7c on LMN. The plot centers around a mother and daughter duo who share a wonderful relationship. However, when the latter discovers her mother's financial difficulties, she takes part in a series of high-profile burglaries to pay off their debts.

The official synopsis for the TV movie reads:

"Star student Jade and her mother Frida, a crime author, have a great relationship. But when she discovers Frida’s secret financial problems, Jade joins her bad-boy crush Rick in a series of high-profile burglaries that net enough cash to pay off Frida’s debts. However when she tries to quit the criminal world, Rick’s gang have other ideas–and now both Jade and Frida must fight for their very lives."

Here's a look at the stunning cast of the TV film.

1) Kate Drummond as Frida

Canadian film, television, theatre and voice actress Kate Drummond is also known to be a film producer, director and screenwriter. Her best works include Flower Shop Mystery, Wynonna Earp, Utopia Falls and Nowhere - Secrets of a Small Town amongst several others.

She won best lead performance in a TV movie for playing Claire Porter in Nowhere - Secrets of a Small Town. She was also mentioned as a role model in a 'Women of Influence' article in March 2020.

Drummond will be seen portraying Frida in Lifetime's upcoming TV movie.

2) Lizzie Boys as Jade

Lizzie Boys is an actress best known for Firefly Lane, Nancy Drew and Dead Shack. She will be seen portraying the lead character of Jade in My Mom Made Me Do It.

3) Kate Twa as Louise

Actress and writer Kate Twa is best known for The Orchard, Run Rabbit Run and The Commish. She will be seen portraying the role of Louise in Lifetime's upcoming TV movie.

4) Sean Owen Roberts as Butcher

Sean Owen Roberts is a Canadian actor best known for his work in Painkiller Jane, The Killing, Supernatural, The Romeo Section, and Frequency. He will be seen portraying the role of Butcher in My Mom Made Me Do It.

Other cast members of the TV film include Tyson Arner and Derek Scott. The film is executively produced by Rebecca Hughes, with Costa Vassos as producer and Sean Cox as cinematographer.

Catch My Mom Made Me Do It on Lifetime this Friday, May 27.

