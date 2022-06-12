What time will Becoming Elizabeth Season 1 Episode 1 air on Starz and Starz app? Details explored

Starz is all set to take its viewers back to 16th century England and explore the monarchy in their new show, Becoming Elizabeth.

Created by Anya Reiss and produced by Lisa Osborne, the series will showcase the younger years of Queen Elizabeth I. We will see her as an orphaned teenager who becomes embroiled in the politics of the English court on her quest to secure the crown and the Tudor name.

Starz's Becoming Elizabeth is all set to premiere on Sunday, June 12, at at 9 PM ET/PT on Starz as well as the Starz app. Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming historical drama.

What to expect from the upcoming historical drama Becoming Elizabeth?

The upcoming show will join the lineup of Starz's original series, which includes Gaslit, Dangeroud Liaisons and The Serpent Queen.

The series promises to chronicle the disputes that took place after the king’s death, eventually leading to Elizabeth becoming the Queen. Anya Reiss serves as a writer, creator, and executive producer on the show, alongside George Ormond and George Faber.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"Long before she ascended the throne, young Elizabeth Tudor, played by Alicia von Rittberg (Fury, “Charité,” “Genius”), was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court. The death of King Henry VIII sees his nine-year-old son Edward, played by Oliver Zetterström (The Midnight Gang, “The Romanoffs”), take the throne and sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power when Elizabeth, Edward and their sister Mary, played by Romola Garai ("The Hour," "The Miniaturist”) find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country."

Becoming Elizabeth is set to star Alicia von Rittberg, Romola Garai, Jessica Raine, Tom Cullen, Bella Ramsey, Jamie Parker, Oliver Zetterström, John Heffernan, Jamie Blackley, Jacob Avery, Alexandra Gilbreath, Leo Bill, Ekow Quartey, Alex Macqueen, Olivier Huband and Robert Whitelock.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming series

The official trailer for Becoming Elizabeth dropped in April 2022 and introduced viewers to Alicia von Rittberg as the young Elizabeth Tudor. In the clip, Elizabeth's sister Mary is seen waking up Elizabeth and rushing her to leave the castle immediately. King Henry VIII's death leads to the precocious coronation of Edward, his nine-year-old son, since he is the righful male heir to the throne.

It is pretty clear that Edward is too young to lead the country, so other noble families try to manipulate him to make sure that he rules in their favor. Mary and Elizabeth also become a part of this power dispute. They are pawns in the political game as their marriages are arranged to keep the Tudor lineage alive. However, Elizabeth decides to have her way and starts playing a game of her own in the Tudor court.

Becoming Elizabeth will have a total of eight episodes that will solely focus on the younger years of Queen Elizabeth 1. The series began production in March 2021.

Starz's short clip from the first episode of the series saw Alicia von Rittberg encountering a potential suitor and her brother's uncle, Thomas Seymour. The series is set to shed some light on young Elizabeth's constant struggle for power among the other opportunitists in the English court.

Stream Becoming Elizabeth on the Starz and Starz app from Sunday, June 12.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far