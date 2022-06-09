What time will Fairfax Season 2 air on Prime Video? Release date and more about adult-animated comedy

Fairfax is all set to return with another season of its dark and satirical comedy this week.

The series is created by Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley. It revolves around a group of middle schoolers – Dale, Truman, Derica and Benny – and their quest for popularity, clout and individuality. It relies heavily on Hypebeast culture and nostalgia to stand out while also touching on familiar topics and experiences of coming-of-age comedies.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of the adult animated comedy.

When is Season 2 of Fairfax expected to air?

Season 2 of Prime Video's Fairfax is all set to premiere on Friday, June 10 at 12:00 am GMT. The series is an addition to shows like Invincible, Vox Machina, and The Boys Presents: Diabolical that showcase a bold take on familiar themes.

The synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"The gang-gang is back for more fun in Season Two of this irreverent animated comedy following the misadventures of four middle schoolers looking to earn their place in the culture. It’s a modern look at the timeless struggle to fit in and stand out, hold on to your ride-or-die crew, and kiss your first crush - who may or may not be A.I"

The voice cast of Fairfax includes Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim, and Jaboukie Young-White. Season 2 will see Guy Fieri, Billy Porter, Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes, Yvette Nicole Brown, Annie Murphy, Ben Schwartz, Michael Rooker, Edi Patterson, Rob Delaney, David Strathairn, Pamela Adlon, and John Leguizamo in action.

Recap of Season 1

The first season of Fairfax heavily revolved around the current social media driven culture. The series did this with the help of relatable and fun experiences of what it's like to be a teen hanging out with your circle of friends.

It also had a crazy ode to a classic children's film and novel which helped the group in achieving the ultimate influencer status. Perhaps the entire season was a trip to follow along with the journey of Dale, Derica, Benny and Truman along with laughs and comedy.

The season finale addressed the fleeting nature of popularity and how the series began.

The season also pivoted from the first episode of the group's obsession with Latrine and Hiroki Hassan towards more classic misadventures. It allowed the viewers to get familiar and comfortable with the main crew, each having a depth of their own.

The friendship between the four characters is also something to cherish as each of them has their own materialistic needs but their friendship still comes first. They are also bound to disappoint each other from time-to-time, but their ability to own up to their mistakes demonstrates their closeness.

The show is all about how simple everyday things can quickly explode and get out of hand in a matter of seconds.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming season of Fairfax

The official trailer for Fairfax's Season 2 dropped last month. It featured the return of the gang with more shenanigans as they navigate timeless teen struggles like first crushes and the misadventures with your ride-or-die crew. The teaser for the upcoming season features Guy Fieri, viral Barbeque Fettuccine and the return of the show's hilarious pigeons.

The series is executively produced by Peter A. Knight, Jon Zimelis, Jason U. Nadler, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley.

The animated comedy show was previously critically acclaimed and applauded for its intelligent, hilarious and accurate representation of the trend-obsessed culture. Season 2 will revisit these established themes like teenage shenanigans, struggles and adventure through the eyes of the show's lead characters.

Stream Season 2 of Fairfax on Prime Video from Friday, June 10 on Prime Video at 12 AM GMT. The previous season is also available to stream on the platform.

