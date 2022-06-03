What time will Surviving Summer Season 1 air on Netflix? Trailer, release date and more details explored

Experience Aussie surf life with Netflix's upcoming drama, Surviving Summer, this week.

Directed by Ben Chessel, Sian Davis and Charlotte George, the series revolves around a rebellious Brooklyn teen who is sent to live with an Australian family in the tiny town of Shorehaven in Victoria, Australia.

Despite her efforts, Summer falls in love with the town, the people and surfing. It was created by the Emmy-nominated producer Joanna Werner along with Josh Mapleston.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of Surviving Summer.

When is Season 1 of Surviving Summer expected to air?

Surviving Summer is all set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, June 3 at 3.01 AM EST. Joanna Werner and Stuart Menzies will serve as executive producers in the series, with the first season consisting of 10 episodes, each with an approximate 30-minute runtime.

The series stars Sky Katz as Summer Torres, Kai Lewins as Ari Gibson, Savannah La Rain as Bodhi Mercer, Joao Marinho as Marlon Sousa, Lilliana Bowrey as Poppy Tetanui, Dustin Clare as Thommo, Chris Alosio as Manu, Asmara Feik as Honey, Natalia Bond as Freya, Mitchell Hardaker as Griff Temple, Cantona Stewart as Prawnie Tetanui, Tatiana Hotere as Luciana Sousa and Ilai Swindells as Nico in the leading cast.

The official synopsis for the Australian series reads:

"Expelled from school and exiled to Australia, a rebel New York teen makes waves among a young surfer's inner circle — and leaves a mess in her wake."

The series also stars Danielle Horvat, Kate Beahan, Jackson Gallagher, Sheena Reyes and Richie Fitzgerald. It is a co-production between Netflix, Werner Film Productions and the German public-service television broadcaster, ZDF Enterprises.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming series

The official trailer for Surviving Summer dropped earlier last month and featured Summer Torres being proud to get kicked out of several exclusive private schools. To straighten her out, her family sent her off to Victoria’s Great Ocean Road. She was then greeted by a dorkily optimistic host family who welcomed her at the dinky airport.

Initially, Torres was not into surfing, which according to her newly adoptive sister is "all anyone talks about in this town." But she eventually finds her new favorite sport and a community of her own.

It could be the empowerment she felt or the grounding feeling of taking on the waves or just young guys, but Torres knows what she wants.

Surviving Summer was filmed in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia through March 2021 to May 2021. The series follows a rebellious teen who is forced to move to Australia and eventually falls in love with the town, the people and surfing.

The series will also address the tomfoolery fair play of high schooler life in various zones, like Summer's big move from Brooklyn to a small town where she will have an alternate life experience. Viewers will see all the highs and lows of life through the eyes of a teenager.

The series is bound to keep tweens and teens entertained with its sunny setting and inter-continental relationship drama, especially appealing to any young surfers looking for role models.

Stream Surviving Summer on Netflix from Friday, June 3.

