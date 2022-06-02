P-Valley Season 2 cast list: Harry Potter star Elarica Johnson and others to star in Starz series

Things are about to change at The Pynk as P-Valley returns for another season of drama and dance.

An adaptation of Katori Hill's play, the series revolves around the lives of a group of employees working at a strip club called The Pynk in Mississippi.

The upcoming season will focus on the pandemic and the new management at the club.

P-Valley Season 2: Trailer, synopsis and ensemble cast

The second season of P-Valley is all set to air on Friday, June 3, at 9 PM ET/PT on Starz. The series will also be available to stream on the Starz app.

The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost.

"Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner."

P-Valley is executively produced by Katori Hall, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Dante Di Loreto and Patrik-Ian Polk, with Khaliah Neal serving as the producer. Nancy Schreiber and Richard Vialet are in charge of cinematography.

Here's a look at the returning cast of P-Valley.

Elarica Johnson as Hailey Colton/Autumn Night

English actress and model Elarica Johnson will return as Hailey Colton/Autumn Night in the upcoming season of Starz's P-Valley. She plays the role of a dancer who moves to Chucalissa after surviving a hurricane.

Johnson is best known for her work in A Discovery of Witches, EastEnders, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Strike, How to Talk to Girls at Parties, and The Forgotten.

Brandee Evans as Mercedes Woodbine

Brandee Evans will return as Mercedes Woodbine in the new season of Starz's drama series. Her character is a tough veteran stripper who is planning to leave The Pynk to open a dance gym of her own.

Evans is an American actress and former choreographer. She is best known for her work in The Family Business, Games People Play, The Bobby Brown Story, Lethal Weapon, B-Boy Blues, and A Rich Christmas.

Nicco Annan as Uncle Clifford

American actor, dancer, and choreographer Nicco Annan will return as Uncle Clifford in the second season of Starz's P-Valley.

Annan's character is the non-binary owner and proprietor of The Pynk who is experiencing financial issues that threaten the club's survival.

Annan is best known for his roles in Claws, Shameless, This is Us, The Hot Wing King and Snowfall.

Shannon Thornton as Keyshawn/Miss Mississippi

Shannon Thornton will return as Keyshawn/Miss Mississippi in the new season of Starz's drama series. Her character is a dancer who is experiencing abuse from her boyfriend, Derrick.

The actress is best known for her work in FBI, The Week Of and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Other cast members in the second season include J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Morocco Omari, Dominic DeVore, Tyler Lepley, Jordan M. Cox and Skyler Joy. Psalms Salazar and Gail Bean are the newcomers on the show.

Catch P-Valley Season 2 on Starz from Friday, June 3.

