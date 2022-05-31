What time will The Orville: New Horizons episode 1 air on Hulu? Norm Macdonald's final performance and more explored

The Orville has returned with a brand new season after a three-year wait with The Orville: New Horizons.

Created and written by Seth MacFarlane, the series explores the mundane and everyday problems the crew encounters along with the larger-scale questions of intergalactic travel and interspecies relationships. The upcoming season, The Orville: New Horizons, will continue the exploration, and promises to be even more ambitious in terms of scope than its predecessors.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season, which will be available on Hulu from June 2.

When is Episode 1 of The Orville: New Horizons expected to air?

The Orville: New Horizons is all set to premiere on Thursday, June 2 at 12.01 AM ET on Hulu. It will also be available to stream on Disney+ and StarPlus in other countries.

The synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons sees the gang continue to navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships."

The Orville: New Horizons will see the return of Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Chad L. Coleman, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, and Jessica Szohr along with Anne Winters as the newcomer. It will also guest star Eliza Taylor, Bruce Boxleitner and the late Lisa Banes.

Recap of Season 2

The finale of Season 2 opened with Ed and Lt. Gordon Malloy scavenging for a food replicator when they got spotted by Kalons but managed to escape them. It was also revealed that the Kalon had conquered half of the galaxy in less than a year. They then encountered a scavenger ship run by Dr. Finn, John LaMarr, Talla Keyali and Kelly Grayson.

It was the same Kelly whom Ed was supposed to marry but had bailed and had also retained all her memories from the alternate timeline. Since the two never married, Kelly did not lobby Admiral Halsey to give Ed command of the Orville.

Isaac also never bonded with the crew and did nothing to prevent the Kalon from using the Orville to break through Earth’s defenses.

Kelly was aware that she made one of the this history’s greatest mistakes and had been trying to remedy the situation by gathering the crew from another timeline. Dr. Finn also explained that her brain was deficient in a certain protein, which counteracted the memory wipe.

She would be able to do it again with an injection of this protein, if only they could get to the Orville, which was at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

The crew was able to acquire the protein through a dangerous detour onto a planet housing a hidden Resistance base and then headed to Earth. The episode ended with Kelly's memory getting wiped out again after which she agreed to go on a second date with Ed.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming season

The trailer for the upcoming season, The Orville: New Horizons, dropped earlier this month and featured the crew making their way through some dangerous territory, when an alien warned Mercer and Grayson with, "do not expect us to save you" to which Dr. Claire Finn replied, "Everything forbidden is sweet."

The Orville: New Horizons is the third season of the series, consisting of ten episodes with a brand new episode dropping each week on Thursday. Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark and Howard Griffith will serve as executive producers of the series.

The Orville was originally conceived by Seth MacFarlane and was the first live-action television series created by him. Inspired by his childhood favorites, The Twilight Zone and Star Trek, he said he "wanted to do something like this show ever since I was a kid, and the timing finally feels right.”

Catch The Orville: New Horizons streaming on Hulu from June 2.

