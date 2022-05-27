What time will Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts air on Showtime? Documentary details explored

Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee this June, Showtime decided to air one of Roger Michell's finest works, Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts.

The documentary is said to deep dive and show viewers how the British monarch grew into her role, occupying and defining it with literally every move she made while also lending it a poise that may come naturally.

Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts will celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning British monarch and longest serving female head of state in history.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming documentary.

When is Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts expected to air?

Showtime's Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts is expected to premiere on Friday, May 27 at 9.00 PM ET/PT. It arrived on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.

The film is said to be a passion project for the director, Michell, who finished the it on the day he passed. His work has been celebrated globally and he referred to this project as:

"A truly cinematic Mystery Tour up and down the decades; playful, poetic, funny, disobedient, ungovernable, affectionate, inappropriate, mischievous … and in awe."

The synopsis for the film reads:

"This Scrapbook documentary depicts the long life and times of an extraordinary 20th and 21st Century monarch Queen Elizabeth 11 who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year as well her 96th birthday. It's a cinematic tribute to an extraordinary woman who is history's longest serving head of state."

It is produced by Kevin Loader and executively produced by Tim Haslam and Hugo Grumbar of Embankment Films from A24. According to the producer:

"This film contains all of the qualities of Roger’s films – warmth, humor, surprise and a keen interest in the uniqueness of individuals, even when that individual is our Queen."

More about the upcoming documentary

The trailer for the documentary, Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts, dropped in February this year and features the life of Queen Elizabeth from her early days of reign and what goes on behind the closed doors of Buckingham Palace. It will also show a different side to the Queen, who is usually seen in a very professional and royal light.

Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts will also have interviews with celebrities like Paul McCartney and feature details surrounding her near assassination. It is built off of unseen archival footage, painting an illuminating portrait of the monarch's life, honoring her spirit while also bringing light to the biggest social, political and personal issues she dealt with in her reign.

The director said it was "a tiny burst of time-capsule stacked with the scent of the past," as it gives viewers a glimpse into her life and a fresh new perspective of the woman who has been the center of the British life for 70 years. It also includes music ranging from Fred Aistaire to Stormzy.

Catch Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts on Showtime on May 27.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul