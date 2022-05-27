What time will Emergency air on Prime Video? Release date, cast, trailer and more explored

Get ready for a night of partying in Prime Video's unique blend of comedy, thriller, and social commentary in Emergency.

Directed by Carey Williams with a screenplay by K.D. Dávila, Emergency revolves around three college students who get ready for a night full of partying until they are faced with an unexpected situation where calling the police seems like a troubling option.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming comedy-drama film, which will be available on the platform from May 27.

When is Emergency expected to air?

Emergency is all set to premiere on Prime Video on May 27 at 12.00 AM GMT and 7.00 PM ET/ 4.00 PM PT on May 26. It premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and had its limited theatre release on May 20.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Kunle and his best friend, Sean, are both seniors in college about to embark on an epic night of Spring Break parties. Sean has the whole night planned out, including every party they will hit on their "legendary tour". Kunle is down but mostly concerned with finishing up his mold experiment in his lab, as his acceptance to Princeton is hinging on the results."

It further elaborates:

"They return to their apartment to pre-game but find that their roommate, Carlos, left the door open. As they enter with trepidation, Sean and Kunle discover a drunk, semi-conscious white girl they don’t know on the floor and an oblivious Carlos, who didn’t hear her come in over the videogame blaring in his ears. Kunle wants to call the cops but Sean vehemently opposes the idea concerned about how it will look when the cops show up (two black men, one Latinx man, and a passed-out white woman)."

Further delving into the narrative:

"Together, Carlos, Sean, and Kunle load the girl (who they nickname Goldilocks, but whose real name is Emma) into Sean’s van, to take her somewhere safe rather than call the police. Meanwhile, Emma’s sister, Maddy, has realized that Emma left the party they were at, and begins to search for her in a drunken panic using Emma’s phone’s location. What ensues is a chaotic, hilarious, and tension-filled chase all over town as our trio grapples with their differences while attempting to bring Emma to safety."

Emergency stars young, budding stars like RJ Cyler, Donald Elise Watkins, and Sabrina Carpenter. Marty Bowen, John Fischer, and Isaac Klausner are credited as producers, while the cinematography of the film is done by Michael Dallatorre.

Check out the trailer for the film

The official trailer for Emergency dropped earlier this month and featured the leads who are planning a "legendary tour." The group of boys plan to attend seven parties in a night, only stopping for five minutes to pregame, change and leave. However, the five-minute break takes a different turn when they find an unconscious caucasian girl in their living room.

The boys are then faced with a tough decision as they cannot call the police as it would be impossible to prove their innocence as they are three men of color. On the other hand, the girl's friends are on the lookout to find her after they realise she went missing.

Emergency explores the theme of racial bias and highlights how people of color have to fear for their lives in situations where they are innocent. The movie is a feature-length version of the short film of the same name directed by Carey Williams and written by KD Dávila.

Stream Emergency on Prime Video from May 27.

