What time will P-Valley Season 2 episode 1 air on Starz? Details explored

The Pynk is back in business in a brand new season, where they will be seen battling the pandemic and fighting for the throne in P-Valley.

Created by Katori Hill and based on her play, P*ssy Valley, it follows people who work at a strip club, The Pynk, in a fictional city in Mississippi. The upcoming season will follow the aftermath of the season 1 finale as they struggle with new developments and the pandemic.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of P-Valley.

When is Season 2 of P-Valley expected to air?

Season 2 of P-Valley is set to premiere on Friday, June 3 at 9 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada on Starz. The new episodes will premiere every Sunday at 10 PM ET/PT beginning June 12, and the season has a total of 10 episodes. The series will be available to stream on the Starz app, Starz streaming, and on-demand platforms.

Internationally, it will be available on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform in the UK and key territories across Latin America. The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner."

The upcoming season of P-Valley will see the return of Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Morocco Omari, Dominic DeVore, Tyler Lepley, Jordan M. Cox, Skyler Joy, and Nicco Annan. Psalms Salazar and Gail Bean will also be joining the cast this season.

Season 1 finale recap

At the end of the season 1 finale of P-Valley, viewers saw Autumn returning with the cash, but a gunshot from the club distracted Montavius. Clifford then burst in, and another gunshot was heard.

At the same time, Keyshawn stopped the big fight with her gun. She pleaded with Diamond to stop beating Derrick while holding a gun up to his head and sobbing. Another three gunshots were heard throughout the club, making Diamond head to the private room. As soon as he reached the private room, he saw a large puddle of blood, which belonged to Montavius.

While Clifford and his grandmother headed out dressed in black, Mercedes struggled to get through to her mother. As she pleaded with her to help, the scene cut to the funeral, which was an auction for the Pynk. Autumn then showed up at the lot and started outbidding Andre. Eventually, Autumn bought the Pynk and put the Promised Land idea straight out the window. Andre then left town.

Mercedes was welcomed back to the Pynk as Hailey prepared to open the strip club again.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming season

The trailer for the upcoming season of P-Valley dropped in May and featured the strip club struggling to remain open during the pandemic amidst a battle for the throne and the possibility of new blood shaking up the locker room. Additionally, the series will take a deeper dive into the lives of The Pynk's characters.

The series is inspired by experiences in places like The Pynk, and Katori Hall and the writers weaved the pandemic into the storyline to explore the external hurdles such venues face. The audience can expect diverse obstacles that the characters can't control.

Catch P-Valley's Season 2 on Starz and Starzapp from June 3.

