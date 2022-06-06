Irma Vep cast list: Adria Arjona, Alicia Vikander and others star in HBO miniseries

The lady in the black catsuit is ready to hit the small screens this week in Irma Vep.

It is based on his 1996 film of the same name written and directed by Olivier Assayas. The series revolves around an American movie star, Mira, who is disillusioned with her career and a recent breakup, only to come to France to star as Irma Vep in a remake of the French silent film classic Les Vampires. Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character blur and merge.

Irma Vep: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

HBO and HBO Max's upcoming thriller drama, Irma Vep, airs on Monday, June 6 at 9.00 PM. The series is a seven-part mini adapted from a 1996 film. It premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 22.

The synopsis for the mini-series reads:

"Mira is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as Irma Vep in a remake of the French silent film classic, Les Vampires. Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. Irma Vep reveals to us the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life."

Story continues below ad

The official trailer for the series dropped earlier this week and featured Mira, an American movie star dissatisfied with her career and becoming Irma Vep for a film.

Here's a look at the stunning cast of the upcoming HBO series.

Adria Arjona as Laurie

American actress Adria Arjona is best known for her work in Emerald City, Good Omens, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Life of the Party, Triple Frontier, 6 Underground, Morbius, Sweet Girl, Person of Interest, and True Detective. Her upcoming projects include Los Frikis and Father of the Bride.

Story continues below ad

Arjona will be seen portraying Laurie, Mira's ex-assistant and girlfriend, in the upcoming adaptation of Irma Vep. Things did not end well between her and Mira.

Alicia Vikander as Mira

Alicia Vikander is a Swedish actress best known for Andra Avenyn, Pure, Anna Karenina, A Royal Affair, Testament of Youth, Ex Machina, The Danish Girl, Jason Bourne, Tomb Raider, and The Green Knight, among several other projects. She is a recipient of various accolades, including an Academy Award and a Guldbagge Award for Best Actress and nominations for two Golden Globe Awards and three British Academy Film Awards.

Story continues below ad

Vikander will be portraying the titular character/Mira in the HBO series. She is an American actress keen to change the direction of her career after a recent tabloid scandal.

Byron Bowers as Herman

American comedian, writer, and actor Byron Bowers is best known for The Eric Andre Show, Adam DeVine's House Party, The Pete Holmes Show, Comic View, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Guy Code, The Meltdown, Flop House, Funny as Hell, The Crossroads of History, The Chi and Honey Boy.

Story continues below ad

His festival performances include Oddball Comedy Fest, SXSW, Life is Beautiful, Austin City Limits, RIOT, SF Sketchfest, and Blue Whale Comedy Festival.

Bowers will be seen portraying Herman in the upcoming adaptation of Irma Vep. His character is a Hollywood filmmaker in Paris to promote his latest film.

Tom Sturridge as Eamonn

Tom Sturridge is an English actor best known for Being Julia, Like Minds, The Boat That Rocked, Orphans, Sea Wall/A Life, FairyTale: A True Story, Vanity Fair, Junkhearts, Waiting for Forever, Brothers of the Head, Far from the Madding Crowd, Effie Gray, On the Road, Remainder, Journey's End, Sweetbitter, Gulliver's Travels and several other projects.

Story continues below ad

He was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his performances in Orphans and Sea Wall/A Life.

Sturridge portrays Eamonn in the HBO series. He is Mira's ex-boyfriend.

Other cast members include Fala Chen, Carrie Brownstein, Lars Eidinger, Devon Ross, Vincent Lacoste, Vincent Macaigne, Jeanne Balibar, Jess Liaudin, Nora Hamzawi, Hippolyte Girardot, Alex Descas, Antoine Reinartz, Jonathan Leroux, Johannes Oliver Hamm and Michèle Clément.

Watch Irma Vep on HBO and HBO Max from Monday, June 6.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far